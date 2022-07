Dean Del Bene, the aircraft's original owner (right), with new owner Mark Riedel. [Photo: Meg Godlewski]. One of the best parts of attending EAA AirVenture in Oshkosh, Wisconsin, is catching up with people whom you have known over the years—for me, one of those people is Dean Del Bene from Chicago, Illinois. When I met Del Bene many years ago, he was the owner and pilot of a 1937 Stinson SR-9C painted in the vintage colors of American Airlines. The words “ROUTE TRAINER” were emblazoned on the side as this aircraft was used to train pilots.

