National Eagle Center visits the Kenyon Public Library

Bald eagles are often seen while soaring in the sky or perched around the carcass of a deceased animal.

On Wednesday, local residents had an opportunity to see a bald eagle up close.

An eagle ambassador and avian education specialist with the National Eagle Center stopped by the city of Kenyon for a live raptor program. It was part of a series of summer programming opportunities hosted by the Kenyon Public Library.

Adults and children alike gathered in the City Council Chambers to listen to Grant Fogt talk more about raptors, answer questions and introduce them to Latsch the bald eagle ambassador.

The National Eagle Center, located in Wabasha, is home to several non-releasable bald eagles and is a nesting place for hundreds of others who come for the winter, according to its site.

Fogt, an avian education specialist with the eagle center began the program by explaining the different characteristics of bald eagles that make them unique. Fogt said they have powerful feet and “incredibly” powerful eyesight.

Fogt said eagles can see a rabbit in a bluff 3 miles away and can see larger animals like a deer from 5 miles away. For humans to have a similar level of eyesight, Fogt said they would need to have eyes the size of a hockey puck.

With 14 neck bones (two times as many as humans), Fogt said eagles are able to move their head 270 degrees.

Eagles standing at 2.5 feet tall. When they spread their wings, Fogt said they have a wing span of 6.5 feet.

To show attendees just how wide that is, Fogt demonstrated with a painted, wooden stick, broken up in five different sections. Each color represented the wingspan of a five birds, ending with the bald eagles.

Four volunteers from the audience tested their arm span, each falling shy of the eagle’s wing span but stretching to next step below: a turkey.

Before bringing Latsch out, Fogt showed attendees some of the eagle’s baby pictures, adding it takes five to six years for eagles to get the full white head of feathers.

According to the center’s site, Latsch was found in the summer of 2016 on the ground near an eagle’s nest along the Mississippi River near Winona.

He was rescued and taken to the University of Minnesota Raptor Center where veterinarians discovered that he was blind in his left eye, making him unable to survive in the wild. Fogt said Latsch’s detached retina means he also lacks depth perception.

Latsch honors the legacy of John A. Latsch, an early 20th century Winona businessman and environmental conservationist. The eagle center states the conservationist gifted more than 18,000 acres of land around the Mississippi River.

Fogt encouraged attendees to be quiet as he brought Latsch out, and to stay seated with their hands to themselves. Latsch was having a difficult time getting acclimated in the environment, so Fogt put him back after feeding him a little snack of raw rat meat.