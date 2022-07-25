ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kenyon, MN

National Eagle Center visits the Kenyon Public Library

By By MICHELLE VLASAK
The Kenyon Leader
The Kenyon Leader
 3 days ago

Bald eagles are often seen while soaring in the sky or perched around the carcass of a deceased animal.

On Wednesday, local residents had an opportunity to see a bald eagle up close.

An eagle ambassador and avian education specialist with the National Eagle Center stopped by the city of Kenyon for a live raptor program. It was part of a series of summer programming opportunities hosted by the Kenyon Public Library.

Adults and children alike gathered in the City Council Chambers to listen to Grant Fogt talk more about raptors, answer questions and introduce them to Latsch the bald eagle ambassador.

The National Eagle Center, located in Wabasha, is home to several non-releasable bald eagles and is a nesting place for hundreds of others who come for the winter, according to its site.

Fogt, an avian education specialist with the eagle center began the program by explaining the different characteristics of bald eagles that make them unique. Fogt said they have powerful feet and “incredibly” powerful eyesight.

Fogt said eagles can see a rabbit in a bluff 3 miles away and can see larger animals like a deer from 5 miles away. For humans to have a similar level of eyesight, Fogt said they would need to have eyes the size of a hockey puck.

With 14 neck bones (two times as many as humans), Fogt said eagles are able to move their head 270 degrees.

Eagles standing at 2.5 feet tall. When they spread their wings, Fogt said they have a wing span of 6.5 feet.

To show attendees just how wide that is, Fogt demonstrated with a painted, wooden stick, broken up in five different sections. Each color represented the wingspan of a five birds, ending with the bald eagles.

Four volunteers from the audience tested their arm span, each falling shy of the eagle’s wing span but stretching to next step below: a turkey.

Before bringing Latsch out, Fogt showed attendees some of the eagle’s baby pictures, adding it takes five to six years for eagles to get the full white head of feathers.

According to the center’s site, Latsch was found in the summer of 2016 on the ground near an eagle’s nest along the Mississippi River near Winona.

He was rescued and taken to the University of Minnesota Raptor Center where veterinarians discovered that he was blind in his left eye, making him unable to survive in the wild. Fogt said Latsch’s detached retina means he also lacks depth perception.

Latsch honors the legacy of John A. Latsch, an early 20th century Winona businessman and environmental conservationist. The eagle center states the conservationist gifted more than 18,000 acres of land around the Mississippi River.

Fogt encouraged attendees to be quiet as he brought Latsch out, and to stay seated with their hands to themselves. Latsch was having a difficult time getting acclimated in the environment, so Fogt put him back after feeding him a little snack of raw rat meat.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KAAL-TV

Heritage council votes to change downtown

(ABC 6 News) - The Rochester Heritage Preservation Commission Council held its monthly meeting Tuesday evening. With two big items on the table. The council voted unanimously to remove both the Associated Bank building and the Log Cabin Grill from the city's landmark list. Because the buildings have lost historical...
ROCHESTER, MN
KEYC

Vote ends association with union and Mayo nurses

MSU - Mankato and Riverland Community College in Albert Lea have announced a partnership called the Maverick Nursing Advance Transfer Plan (MAP). Those WERE awkward! But hey: Happens to the best of us! Thanks for sharing your, um, special moments! Check out the video to see if you were featured!
MANKATO, MN
Power 96

Rice County 6-Legged Roundabout Construction Starts Next May

The Rice County Board of Commissioners today approved an agreement with the Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) for final design of the I-35 at Highway 19 six-legged roundabout. County Highway Engineer Dennis Luebbe has been telling commissioners since the beginning of July the agreement was coming and said today the...
KIMT

Elton Hills Drive bridge to reopen fully to Rochester traffic

ROCHESTER, Minn. – The $5 million Elton Hills Drive bridge project is almost done. City Engineer Dillon Dombrovski says the bridge is expected to reopen to the public the week of August 8 with two travel lanes in each direction and seven-foot wide raised sidewalks on both sides of the bridge.
ROCHESTER, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Winona, MN
Local
Minnesota Government
City
Wabasha, MN
Local
Minnesota Lifestyle
Kenyon, MN
Government
City
Kenyon, MN
Local
Minnesota Pets & Animals
KEYC

3 southern Minnesota hospitals recognized by U.S. News & World Report

New Ulm Medical Center recognized for first time by U.S. News & World Report. The New Ulm Medical Center was recognized for its high-performing grade in hip fracture. U.S. News & World Report recognizes Mayo Clinic Health System’s Mankato, New Prague hospitals. Updated: 6 hours ago. The Mayo Clinic...
NEW ULM, MN
FUN 104

More Lane Closures Coming Friday On Highway 52 In Minnesota

The Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) just announced more lane closures and a traffic shift set to start later this week, part of that major Highway-52 road construction project north of Rochester. If you've driven along Highway-52 north of Rochester since this spring, you know there are more than just...
ROCHESTER, MN
Bring Me The News

Restaurants get political with Matt Birk burger issue

The Matt Birk Burger: a topic of high political tension in Minnesota. After two St. Paul restaurants recently took the former Minnesota Vikings player and lieutenant governor candidate's burger off their menus due to his comments on abortion and women in careers, a West St. Paul restaurant is adding the item to their menus next month.
SAINT PAUL, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Birds#Bald Eagles#Volunteers#The Kenyon Public Library#The National Eagle Center#The City Council Chambers#The Eagle Center
KEYC

Mayo aims to keep healthcare in rural communities with mobile health clinic

KENYON, Minn. (KTTC) – Mayo Clinic is working to make sure healthcare stays in rural communities by offering a mobile doctors office for patients. The Mayo Clinic Health System Mobile Health Clinic has been on the road for about a year now and makes stops in four small towns across southern Minnesota, including Kenyon and Blooming Prairie. The mobile clinic is pretty interesting to check out. Picture one of those big RV’s where the inside has been converted into a doctors office on wheels.
KENYON, MN
kymnradio.net

New management offers concessions at Viking Terrace; NPD gearing up for busy summer second-half; DEI survey results produce new training opportunities

Lakeshore Management making concessions at Viking Terrace. Last Friday the Minnesota Attorney General’s office confirmed that Lakeshore Management is walking back some of its demands of Viking Terrace residents. The management company has also confirmed that the on-site manager, who may have been the source of some of the problems, has been let go.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Pets
96.7 The River

Want to Live in a Ritzy Area in Minnesota? Here are the 4 Most Expensive Cities.

I watch a lot of Million Dollar Listing on the Bravo network. It's mostly because it's sometimes fun to live through someone else's money. Just to fantasize about living in, or being able to afford something like they do on those shows. It amazes me that people are able to pay "all cash" for multi million dollar houses. Then they complain if a buyer wants to pay a hundred thousand less for something- in the big picture does that really matter when you are talking millions of dollars? Apparently it does to some people. When they squabble over those figures, I feel like.. yeah, that's how much my entire house was! But I live in Minnesota. Those kinds of prices don't happen in Minnesota very often... or do they?
MINNESOTA STATE
KDHL AM 920

Rochester Area Storm Suspected of Producing Three Tornadoes

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The National Weather Service suspects three tornadoes formed during Saturday's severe weather outbreak in Rochester and across southeast Minnesota, northern Iowa and western Wisconsin. Meteorologists so far have confirmed one twister, an EF-0 that touched down in Houston County, just north of Houston around 3 p.m....
ROCHESTER, MN
KARE 11

Another Twin Cities metro restaurant will close this weekend

ROSEVILLE, Minn. — Grumpy's Bar & Grill announced Sunday that their Roseville location would close July 30. The restaurant said in a Facebook post over the weekend that their mortgage is forcing them to close. "What got us was when the folks holding your mortgage say “Sell or we call the note," the post said.
ROSEVILLE, MN
Sasquatch 107.7

Only Two Other Cities Are Better To Live In Than Rochester

Our own Rochester, Minnesota was just named one of the top three cities in America to live in by a new national survey. While maybe not as prestigious as the US News and World Report 'Best Hospitals in the Country' survey that Rochester's Mayo Clinic just won again, the city of Rochester's ranking on the 2022 Liveability 'Top 100 Best Places to Live in America' survey isn't too shabby. In fact, Liveability says only two other cities are better places to live than Rochester is!
ROCHESTER, MN
Sasquatch 107.7

Check Out The New Coffee Shop Being Built In Austin

If you are a bit of a coffee lover like myself, and you love hearing about new shops that are opening in Southeast Minnesota, you are going to LOVE this bit of news. Austin, Minnesota, I hope you are ready because one of the newest coffee chains that is known for their coffee AND baked goods is heading your way.
AUSTIN, MN
kchkradio.net

Four injured in Nicollet County crash

(MANKATO FREE PRESS) LE SUEUR — Four motorists sustained injuries Sunday in a crash involving five vehicles on Highway 169 south of Le Sueur, according to a State Patrol report. A Chevy Equinox driven by Jerrold Duane Parker, 69, of Eagle Lake, and a Kia OSX driven by Christopher...
NICOLLET COUNTY, MN
The Kenyon Leader

The Kenyon Leader

Kenyon, MN
32
Followers
165
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

The Kenyon Leader has been serving Goodhue County since 1885 and publishes Wednesdays & online at www.TheKenyonLeader.com

 https://www.southernminn.com/the_kenyon_leader/

Comments / 0

Community Policy