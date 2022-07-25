ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

How Apple Stock Could Top A $3 Trillion Market Cap, According To This Expert

By Bernard Zambonin
The Apple Maven
The Apple Maven
 3 days ago

Morgan Stanley’s analyst team believes that Apple (AAPL) - Get Apple Inc. Report is on a potential path towards a $3 trillion market capitalization as the company considers a shift to a subscription-like model. The team sees big upside in Apple's super sticky user base and says markets will need to reassess how they value Apple as it alters its core business..

Here's a deeper look at Morgan Stanley's thesis regarding how Apple can reach nearly $3 trillion in market cap by exploiting some of its key assets.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3htEPu_0grnuoVB00
Figure 1:  How Apple Stock Could Top A $3 Trillion Market Cap, According To This Expert Apple

(Read more from Apple Maven: Apple Stock: Should Investors Worry About Price Target Cuts?)

A Shift To A Subscription-like Model

According to the Morgan Stanley analyst team (which will now have Erik Woodring assuming lead coverage, in place of long-time Apple analyst Katy Huberty) a sharp shift to a subscription-like model could add about $1 trillion to Apple's market cap.

This value jump is driven by the high retention rates that Apple boasts thanks to its industry-leading position and its ecosystem of hardware and services.

The team sees Apple Services as becoming one of the most valuable technology platforms in the world, engaging everything from traditional communication to entertainment and beyond.

Apple Is Currently Valued As A Traditional Hardware Platform

Woodring believes that the market today is pricing Apple shares as if the company is a hardware technology platform. He points to the fact that AAPL trades at an enterprise value to free cash flow (EV/FCF) ratio of 22x - that’s compared to a 31x average for SaaS companies and a 44x average for subscription-driven streaming platforms.

As Apple's install base matures and retention rates increase, though, the Morgan Stanley team argues investors will finally start to utilize a lifetime value (LTV) based valuation approach for Apple.

When such an interactive LTV model with discounted cash flow is used, it suggests a long-term valuation of $200+ per share, which would put Apple comfortably over a $3 trillion market cap.

Apple's Efficiency In Acquiring New Users Is Gold

Erik Woodring also points out how effective Apple can be in acquiring new users. Seeing this quality as key to a strong subscription business, Apple's lifetime value to customer acquisition cost (LTV/CAC) ratio is estimated by the Morgan Stanley team to be at 16x, which implies an impressive 16x return on customer acquisition cost.

Apple's LTV/CAC ratio is well ahead of other giant streaming companies, such as Netflix and Spotify - these companies generally target an LTV/CAC of 5x.

Still, Morgan Stanley Trimmed AAPL's Price Target

The latest rating comes from Katy Huberty, who offered a minor price trim before stepping away from her lead Apple analyst role. Huberty lowered her price on Apple shares to $180 from $185, saying that she won't be "pounding the table" this time heading into the June quarter. She also warned that Apple could miss estimates.

According to Huberty, the reason for the slight target decrease is that high-income consumer sentiment is flashing caution signs. Plus, Huberty sees the foreign exchange market (FX) causing Apple to hike prices in some international markets.

Thus, the analyst believes that the consensus for FY23 revenues at $414.6B and EPS numbers at $6.51 remain too high. Huberty has set her targets for Apple at 1% and 4% below the FY23 consensus ($408.8B revenue and $6.22 EPS, respectively).

Explore More Data And Graphs

Many of the graphs used by the Apple Maven are provided by Stock Rover. We have been impressed with the breadth and depth of information on markets, stocks and ETFs that this platform provides. Stock Rover also helps to set up detailed filters, track custom portfolios and measure their performance relative to a number of benchmarks.

To learn more, check out stockrover.com and get started for as low as $7.99 a month. The premium plus plan that we have will give you access to all the information that goes into our analysis and much more.

(Disclaimers: this is not investment advice. The author may be long one or more stocks mentioned in this report. Also, the article may contain affiliate links. These partnerships do not influence editorial content. Thanks for supporting Apple Maven)

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Why Jim Cramer Says This Stock Is 'Definitely A Buy'

On CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said he is with Tellurian Inc. TELL. Cramer said Altria Group Inc MO is a very good company, but it’s not for him. When asked about The Mosaic Company MOS, he said, "If you want to be in that group, you should be in Deere & Company DE, because that’s been able to come back regardless of the cycle of fertilizer."
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Apple Stock#Apple Shares#Apple Inc#Morgan Stanley#Apple Lrb Aapl#Apple Maven#Apple Services
24/7 Wall St.

Fight Inflation, Don’t Buy These 9 Items

Inflation, according to the consumer price index, rose 9.1% in June, compared to the same month a year ago. This pace is higher than in any month since November 1981. It threatens to drive the economy into recession, and there is no ready solution. (Also see, record inflation driving up prices for these 40 household […]
BUSINESS
dailyhodl.com

Analyst Who Called Bitcoin and Crypto Meltdown Says There Will Be ‘No Mercy’ for Traders Turning Euphoric

The strategist who predicted this year’s Bitcoin (BTC) collapse below $30,000 says the crypto market’s latest bounce will likely be short-lived. Pseudonymous crypto strategist Capo tells his 434,400 Twitter followers that the rally Bitcoin experienced by surging above $22,000 is unconvincing at a time when the US dollar index (DXY) is in the midst of a parabolic rally.
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Netflix
TheStreet

Mark Zuckerberg Makes a Dark Prediction

The mood has changed at the headquarters of Meta Platforms (META) - Get Meta Platforms Inc. Report, parent of Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp, in Menlo Park, Calif. The atmosphere is beginning to resemble that currently found in many companies in America where the consequences of a looming recession are feared.
BUSINESS
BGR.com

Oops: Amazon forgot to end these 25 amazing Prime Day deals

Prime Day 2022 was a huge success. Just take one look at BGR’s big Prime Day deals roundup and you’ll see how many remarkable sales there were on wildly popular products. Unfortunately, however, Prime Day came to an end last week. Amazon said that millions of deals were...
SHOPPING
Motley Fool

Two Stocks I'd Buy Before They Skyrocket

Bear markets are the perfect opportunity to reset your portfolio. Roku generates just $2.9 billion of revenue in a $50 billion market. Easing supply shortages should be a major growth catalyst for Corsair. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services....
STOCKS
TechRadar

Your beloved Gmail inbox is about to change, whether you like it or not

Google has announced it will begin to push its redesigned Gmail interface to a much wider pool of users. Since the initial rollout earlier this year, the new email interface has been available to Gmail users on an opt-in basis. But now, a large group of account holders (excluding Google Workspace Essentials customers) will be moved over automatically.
INTERNET
The Motley Fool

Worried About a Recession? 3 Moves to Make Right Now

The right strategy can protect your finances in such a scenario as much as possible. Keeping a long-term outlook is key to surviving a recession. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
ECONOMY
inputmag.com

Two more crypto exchanges decide to suddenly freeze users’ funds

Despite how things literally feel at the moment (hot), the ongoing crypto winter continues to march forward. Zipmex, one of the largest crypto exchanges in Asia, has become the latest company to announce a suspension of withdrawals, inciting a wave of uncertainty for both users and general investors in the industry.
MARKETS
Motley Fool

3 Reasons to Buy This Blue Chip Dividend Stock

General Mills beat analyst estimates for net sales and earnings in the fourth quarter. The company's dividend payout ratio makes its 3% dividend yield quite safe. The stock is trading at a sensible valuation for its quality. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley...
STOCKS
AOL Corp

Walmart sneezes. Grills and body lotion get sick.: Morning Brief

This article first appeared in the Morning Brief. Get the Morning Brief sent directly to your inbox every Monday to Friday by 6:30 a.m. ET. Subscribe. Today's newsletter is by Myles Udland, senior markets editor at Yahoo Finance. Follow him on Twitter @MylesUdland and on LinkedIn. Walmart (WMT) did it...
BUSINESS
The Apple Maven

The Apple Maven

384
Followers
309
Post
37K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news on everything Apple

 https://www.maven.io

Comments / 0

Community Policy