Road Work, Detours Coming to a Sheboygan Neighborhood Near You

A 33-year-old Sheboygan woman was arrested after a firey crash in the Town of New Holstein early Monday morning. The Calumet County Sheriff’s Office reports getting the call shortly after 2:30 a.m. on Monday of a car on fire in a field off County Highway “A” north of Foundry Road, just southwest of New Holstein. Responders found a vehicle rolled over and on fire with a 44-year-old man trapped inside. Police, fire and EMS units were able to quickly remove him from from the vehicle, but had to perform lifesaving efforts before flighting him to Theda Clark Medical Center where he was reported in critical but stable condition.

NEW HOLSTEIN, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO