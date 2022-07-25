ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sheboygan, WI

Road Work, Detours Coming to a Sheboygan Neighborhood Near You

By Kevin Zimmermann
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChances are that you’ll be dealing with a detour while navigating Sheboygan streets over the next few weeks as crews replace pavement on four area roadways. Pennsylvania Avenue will be closed to through traffic from Thursday, July 28th through Friday, August 5th to allow for removal of the existing pavement...

