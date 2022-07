The Fabulous new high rise community of Prima Luce is located right on the shores of the Caloosahatchee River in downtown Fort Myers. Enjoy stunning wide river views, access to the public boat ramp and fishing piers. Whether you work in fabulous downtown Fort Myers and are looking for an easy commute or simply wish to live where you can Bike or walk to the vibrant downtown social scene with its many restaurants, theaters and shopping and festivities, this is the home you have been waiting for!! The popular "Palermo" model offers direct river facing views with nearly 1300 s/f of open living and 2 bedrooms with 2 baths. Prima Luce offers many luxury resort style amenities including the zero entry heated swimming pool, whirlpool spa, fitness center with yoga studio, library & business ctr, social room with catering kitchen. Each residence includes a lobby level storage unit and 1 parking space in the secured garage. Please call for current availability and pricing.

FORT MYERS, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO