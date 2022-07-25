ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oconee County, SC

Unresponsive man found floating down SC lake

Fox 46 Charlotte
 3 days ago
OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Officials found a man floating face down Sunday night in Lake Keowee.

According to the Oconee County Coroner’s Office, 911 received a call reporting a boating accident or drowning at 10:45 p.m.

Once emergency personnel arrived on the scene, they located the man near the Backwater Landing development near West Union. They attempted to resuscitate him, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

His identity has not been released at this time.

This incident remains under investigation by the SC DNR and Oconee County Sheriff’s Department.

