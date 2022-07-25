How South Texas drought conditions are affecting recreational use of Lake Corpus Christi

The Port Aransas Conservancy (PAC) wants the Port of Corpus Christi to redesign a desalination permit it is seeking to dump the discharge offshore instead of into the water off Harbor Island. The conservancy’s plan would call for the effluent to be piped 15 miles offshore into the Gulf of Mexico. The water taken into the plant for treatment would […]

PORT ARANSAS, TX ・ 22 HOURS AGO