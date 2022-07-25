ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corpus Christi, TX

How South Texas drought conditions are affecting recreational use of Lake Corpus Christi

KIII TV3
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLast year, the lake was over 90%...

www.kiiitv.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
portasouthjetty.com

Desalination discharge, not plant, could move

The Port Aransas Conservancy (PAC) wants the Port of Corpus Christi to redesign a desalination permit it is seeking to dump the discharge offshore instead of into the water off Harbor Island. The conservancy’s plan would call for the effluent to be piped 15 miles offshore into the Gulf of Mexico. The water taken into the plant for treatment would […]
PORT ARANSAS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
Corpus Christi, TX
Government
City
Corpus Christi, TX
portasouthjetty.com

Up close look at turtle

Phoebe Padgett, 18 months, of Corpus Christi, looks at a green sea turtle held by Dr. Shayna Whitaker on Friday, July 22. The turtle was one of several found injured and that was nursed back to health at the ARK (Amos Rehabilitation Keep) then released back into the Gulf of Mexico at a ‘Freedom Friday’ event at Mark 35 on […]
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
KIII 3News

'We need some answers and we need them now': Corpus Christi Mayor demands information regarding Harbor Bridge Project

The future of construction on the Harbor Bridge Project is top of mind not only for state leaders but for City leaders as well. Earlier this month, 3NEWS reported how TxDOT halted construction on the project. The halt only impacts construction regarding the new cable-stayed bridge portion of the project. TxDOT officials raised concerns regarding "certain elements" of the bridge structure.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lake Corpus Christi#South Texas
portasouthjetty.com

Penalties set for water violations

Water service likely will be shut off when people in Port Aransas commit second violations of water use restrictions. That’s according to Scott Mack, manager of Nueces County Water Control and Improvement District No. 4, the agency that provides tap water and sewer service in Port Aransas. The City of Corpus Christi recently announced that the city on June 25 […]
PORT ARANSAS, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
News/Talk 1470 KYYW

Texas Beaches Have a New Danger: Beware on Shore

Planning a trip to a Texas beach? You'll need to watch out for something besides seashells washing ashore this summer. Mustang Island State Park in Corpus Christi, Texas is reporting that a Portuguese Man-of-War with very long tentacles was seen floating near the shoreline recently. A ranger from Texas Parks and Wildlife Department shared a video on Instagram of a specimen he spotted in the water Saturday, July 23rd:
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
mysoutex.com

Mathis taking giant leaps toward city growth

With the industrial growth spreading from Portland into Sinton and the spaces in between, it seems as if Mathis, located at the furthermost tip of San Patricio County, is taking the longest to get a piece of that lucrative pie. But with some key leadership positions in place – and...
MATHIS, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy