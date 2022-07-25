How South Texas drought conditions are affecting recreational use of Lake Corpus Christi

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Water flooded the sidewalk and street on Tartan Drive in Corpus Christi on Tuesday. Dirty water collected around the sidewalk, cars splashed across puddles, and residents had to sidestep through certain parts of the street to avoid getting wet. Joseph Renteria lives on Tartan Drive...
The Port Aransas Conservancy (PAC) wants the Port of Corpus Christi to redesign a desalination permit it is seeking to dump the discharge offshore instead of into the water off Harbor Island. The conservancy’s plan would call for the effluent to be piped 15 miles offshore into the Gulf of Mexico. The water taken into the plant for treatment would […]
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A tragedy took place over the weekend which has officials pushing the need for extra caution when out on the water. Larry Wayne Ebner was visiting from Elmendorf, Texas with his children when he fatally drowned. His family told 3NEWS Ebner was wade fishing with his children when he began to succumb to the water.
Phoebe Padgett, 18 months, of Corpus Christi, looks at a green sea turtle held by Dr. Shayna Whitaker on Friday, July 22. The turtle was one of several found injured and that was nursed back to health at the ARK (Amos Rehabilitation Keep) then released back into the Gulf of Mexico at a ‘Freedom Friday’ event at Mark 35 on […]
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — One side effect of our lingering drought conditions are the increased presence of insects. Under the brutal South Texas sun our continuing drought also has other insects scampering around to try and survive. Unfortunately, their destination is often times inside the homes of many Coastal Bend residents.
The future of construction on the Harbor Bridge Project is top of mind not only for state leaders but for City leaders as well. Earlier this month, 3NEWS reported how TxDOT halted construction on the project. The halt only impacts construction regarding the new cable-stayed bridge portion of the project. TxDOT officials raised concerns regarding "certain elements" of the bridge structure.
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — August is a few days away which tends to be the hottest month of the summer. Good news is the Salvation Army of the Coastal Bend is helping the community fight back the heat with their annual ‘Fans for Friends’ drive. Throughout the...
Water service likely will be shut off when people in Port Aransas commit second violations of water use restrictions. That’s according to Scott Mack, manager of Nueces County Water Control and Improvement District No. 4, the agency that provides tap water and sewer service in Port Aransas. The City of Corpus Christi recently announced that the city on June 25 […]
Planning a trip to a Texas beach? You'll need to watch out for something besides seashells washing ashore this summer. Mustang Island State Park in Corpus Christi, Texas is reporting that a Portuguese Man-of-War with very long tentacles was seen floating near the shoreline recently. A ranger from Texas Parks and Wildlife Department shared a video on Instagram of a specimen he spotted in the water Saturday, July 23rd:
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — City Manager Peter Zanoni recently introduced the City's proposed budget for 2023. A portion of that budget will go to the City's first responders who are poised to benefit in many ways. With Corpus Christi Police and Fire Departments expanding, CCPD plans to add 25...
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — It's been two years since Hanna came ashore in the Coastal Bend area and struck with strong winds and waves that caused damage to iconic Corpus Christi landmarks. Jonathan Atwood, the Corpus Christi Marina manager says that although it has been two years, the city...
With the industrial growth spreading from Portland into Sinton and the spaces in between, it seems as if Mathis, located at the furthermost tip of San Patricio County, is taking the longest to get a piece of that lucrative pie. But with some key leadership positions in place – and...
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Nueces County Commissioners Court approved an additional $2 million in funding for the now $28.3 million Bob Hall Pier rebuild project. The additional $2 million will be used to expand the first-floor restaurant space in the design and to hopefully resolve concerns over the pier's single-piling design.
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — There are some traffic updates to be aware of as we return to work this week. Staples St. and US 181 will have some temporary closures due to construction. Staples St. closures:. City contractors will apply new asphalt to five lanes on Staples St. from...
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The City of Corpus Christi has been under stage one water restrictions since June 13. This decision was made by leaders to conserve water as drought conditions worsen across South Texas. Those who violate the water restrictions could face a citation with a fine up...
