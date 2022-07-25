More heat and an opportunity for rain in the Corpus Christi Forecast this week

Phoebe Padgett, 18 months, of Corpus Christi, looks at a green sea turtle held by Dr. Shayna Whitaker on Friday, July 22. The turtle was one of several found injured and that was nursed back to health at the ARK (Amos Rehabilitation Keep) then released back into the Gulf of Mexico at a ‘Freedom Friday’ event at Mark 35 on […]
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Water flooded the sidewalk and street on Tartan Drive in Corpus Christi on Tuesday. Dirty water collected around the sidewalk, cars splashed across puddles, and residents had to sidestep through certain parts of the street to avoid getting wet. Joseph Renteria lives on Tartan Drive...
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — August is a few days away which tends to be the hottest month of the summer. Good news is the Salvation Army of the Coastal Bend is helping the community fight back the heat with their annual ‘Fans for Friends’ drive. Throughout the...
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A tragedy took place over the weekend which has officials pushing the need for extra caution when out on the water. Larry Wayne Ebner was visiting from Elmendorf, Texas with his children when he fatally drowned. His family told 3NEWS Ebner was wade fishing with his children when he began to succumb to the water.
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — One side effect of our lingering drought conditions are the increased presence of insects. Under the brutal South Texas sun our continuing drought also has other insects scampering around to try and survive. Unfortunately, their destination is often times inside the homes of many Coastal Bend residents.
The Port Aransas Conservancy (PAC) wants the Port of Corpus Christi to redesign a desalination permit it is seeking to dump the discharge offshore instead of into the water off Harbor Island. The conservancy’s plan would call for the effluent to be piped 15 miles offshore into the Gulf of Mexico. The water taken into the plant for treatment would […]
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — As the water level at Lake Corpus Christi continues to drop, park officials said attendance has dropped, too. Assistant Park Superintendent Krista Gonzales told 3NEWS, "the lake levels dropping is affecting our visitation a little bit, but there's also the heat itself, the drought, and the gas prices."
Planning a trip to a Texas beach? You'll need to watch out for something besides seashells washing ashore this summer. Mustang Island State Park in Corpus Christi, Texas is reporting that a Portuguese Man-of-War with very long tentacles was seen floating near the shoreline recently. A ranger from Texas Parks and Wildlife Department shared a video on Instagram of a specimen he spotted in the water Saturday, July 23rd:
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Monday marked the two year anniversary of Hurricane Hanna making landfall about 80 miles south of Corpus Christi. Still, the category one storm packed a powerful punch that certainly was felt right here in our area. The storm surge was strong enough to take out...
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The KRIS 6 weather team has been forecasting dangerous heat this month, and the National Weather Service said drought conditions will rapidly worsen in some areas. Philippe Tissot is a professor at the Conrad Blucher Institute at Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi who studies environmental trends...
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A large power outage is affecting more than 4,000 AEP customers in Corpus Christi, according to the AEP outage map. The outage is centered around the areas of Alameda and Ennis Joslin. The AEP outage map shows an expected restoration time of 1 p.m., but...
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Nueces County Commissioners Court approved an additional $2 million in funding for the now $28.3 million Bob Hall Pier rebuild project. The additional $2 million will be used to expand the first-floor restaurant space in the design and to hopefully resolve concerns over the pier's single-piling design.
With the industrial growth spreading from Portland into Sinton and the spaces in between, it seems as if Mathis, located at the furthermost tip of San Patricio County, is taking the longest to get a piece of that lucrative pie. But with some key leadership positions in place – and...
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Inflation remains high across the board, pushing people to find different ways to make it by. A local pawn shop with stores in Calallen, Corpus Christi and Portland, said they're seeing more people walk in with things to sell. "We're ending up with a lot...
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Sam Susser, the man who founded Stripes chain Laredo Taco Company and other businesses passed away on Sunday. Richard Harris, the former administrator for the Children's Miracle Network at Driscoll Children's Hospital, was a relative and close friend of Susser. Susser was buried in Dallas...
History will be made tomorrow morning, Tuesday, July 26, when demolition equipment reportedly will begin taking down Woody’s Sports Center at 136 W. Cotter Ave. Will Cocke, spokesman for Port Aransas Fisherman’s Wharf Holding, LLC, owner of the property, said workers from Rydco out of Portland will start the demolition at 8 a.m., and it will take about 30 days.
