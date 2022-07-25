ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corpus Christi, TX

More heat and an opportunity for rain in the Corpus Christi Forecast this week

Cover picture for the articleIsolated storm chances increase on Wednesday....

Up close look at turtle

Phoebe Padgett, 18 months, of Corpus Christi, looks at a green sea turtle held by Dr. Shayna Whitaker on Friday, July 22. The turtle was one of several found injured and that was nursed back to health at the ARK (Amos Rehabilitation Keep) then released back into the Gulf of Mexico at a ‘Freedom Friday’ event at Mark 35 on […]
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
Corpus Christi, TX
Desalination discharge, not plant, could move

The Port Aransas Conservancy (PAC) wants the Port of Corpus Christi to redesign a desalination permit it is seeking to dump the discharge offshore instead of into the water off Harbor Island. The conservancy’s plan would call for the effluent to be piped 15 miles offshore into the Gulf of Mexico. The water taken into the plant for treatment would […]
PORT ARANSAS, TX
Texas Beaches Have a New Danger: Beware on Shore

Planning a trip to a Texas beach? You'll need to watch out for something besides seashells washing ashore this summer. Mustang Island State Park in Corpus Christi, Texas is reporting that a Portuguese Man-of-War with very long tentacles was seen floating near the shoreline recently. A ranger from Texas Parks and Wildlife Department shared a video on Instagram of a specimen he spotted in the water Saturday, July 23rd:
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
Managing effects of climate change in the Coastal Bend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The KRIS 6 weather team has been forecasting dangerous heat this month, and the National Weather Service said drought conditions will rapidly worsen in some areas. Philippe Tissot is a professor at the Conrad Blucher Institute at Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi who studies environmental trends...
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
Mathis taking giant leaps toward city growth

With the industrial growth spreading from Portland into Sinton and the spaces in between, it seems as if Mathis, located at the furthermost tip of San Patricio County, is taking the longest to get a piece of that lucrative pie. But with some key leadership positions in place – and...
MATHIS, TX
Demolition of Woody’s to start Tuesday morning

History will be made tomorrow morning, Tuesday, July 26, when demolition equipment reportedly will begin taking down Woody’s Sports Center at 136 W. Cotter Ave. Will Cocke, spokesman for Port Aransas Fisherman’s Wharf Holding, LLC, owner of the property, said workers from Rydco out of Portland will start the demolition at 8 a.m., and it will take about 30 days.
PORT ARANSAS, TX

