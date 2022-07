The City of Jacksonville is looking to go big on a renovation of the Nichols Park Pool that’s been 3 years in the making. The City Council voted in October of last year to match $400,000 from the state OSLAD program to make the Nichols Park Community Pool more of a destination. Ward 2 Alderwoman Lori Large-Oldenettel discussed with the Parks & Lakes Committee that maybe the work can be expanded to offer even more at the pool by utilizing some under used portions of the complex to make it even more attractive to families.

JACKSONVILLE, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO