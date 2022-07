Saturday, July 30 – Friendship Festival in Dowdy Park 9:00 AM – 2:00 PM. Highlighted during the Friendship Festival will be the raising the World’s Largest Flag of Friendship & Peace, food vendors, crafts, children’s activities, demonstrations, a Ground Breaking Ceremony for the World Friendship Pocket Park at 11:00 a.m. and a “Foot Parade of Friendship” at 1:00 p.m. Free Friendship bracelet making will be sponsored by Summerville Main Street. Amerigroup Community Care will also host a diaper distribution starting at 9:00 a.m. (while supplies last) for new and expecting moms. Live musical entertainment will be provided by “Soulshine”. The band is comprised of Jay Clark on lead guitar, Wayne Milsaps on lead guitar and dobro and Chip Rowland with vocals and guitar.

