Accidents

Paddleboarders rescued from Poole Bay shipping channel

BBC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePaddleboarders have been rescued from a shipping channel less than a minute before a ferry passed. Swanage Coastguard spotted four people on paddleboards in the middle of the shipping channel...

BBC

British man Aran Chada feared drowned in Italy after saving son

A British man is feared to have drowned after jumping from a boat in Italy to save his son. Aran Chada, from Leicestershire, was at Lake Garda on holiday with his partner and two children, the local coastguard told the BBC. The family had rented a boat on Friday when...
ACCIDENTS
BBC

Unconscious free-diver rescued and taken to hospital

A man who fell unconscious while free-diving was rescued and taken to hospital, the RNLI has said. Teignmouth and Exmouth RNLI lifeboats were called to the sea off Holcombe, Devon, at 18:10 BST on Wednesday. They carried out a search along with an H.M. Coastguard rescue helicopter and "quickly located"...
ACCIDENTS
#Shipping#Paddleboarding#Paddleboards#Accident#Poole#The Swash Channel#Dorset Police#Rnli
Men Rescue Fawn ‘Hiding’ In The Middle Of The Road

Steve Knoop and his friends were driving along when they came across a fawn lying on the pavement in the middle of the road. The baby was “hiding” and refused to budge as they approached him to see if he was all right. In the video, the men...
ACCIDENTS
BBC

Tributes paid to 'kind' motorcyclist killed in crash

Tributes have been paid to a "kind and caring" motorcyclist who died after a crash in Gwynedd. Timothy Seyffert, 47, from Llandrindod Wells, Powys, crashed on the A494 near Llanuwchllyn, at 14:45 BST on Saturday. North Wales Police have urged anyone who witnessed the collision, between a silver Seat Leon...
ACCIDENTS
BBC

Woman 'traumatised' after falling into Walsall canal

A woman says she has been left traumatised after falling into a canal. A weedy covering on Walsall's canal basin has caught a number people unawares, as it leaves the deep water looking more like grass or asphalt. Alexia Niang, 25, wants local authorities to do more to make the...
ACCIDENTS
BBC

DART: 'Frightened' passengers forced open train doors

A woman who was on a train in which some passengers forced open doors and walked on the tracks said it had been an "unbelievably hot and frightening" situation. Gardaí (Irish police) and ambulance crews were called to the scene outside Bray on Sunday afternoon. Irish Rail has apologised...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Guardian

The Reef: Stalked review – water-phobic kayaker battles shark chomping

Director Andrew Traucki’s sequel to his own 2010 feature The Reef features a whole new cast of Australian characters battling a hefty shark near the Great Barrier Reef, but it’s essentially the same idea. Only this time round, the nearly entirely female cast features two sisters and two of their friends on a kayaking excursion that goes wrong but not through any fault of their own. Indeed, in a break with the traditional blame-the-humans strategy of these sort of when-animals-attack stories, the landlubbers aren’t being punished by the universe for hubris, or a failure to heed the warnings or some such.
ENTERTAINMENT
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: British boy, three, who nearly drowned at Ibiza hotel was saved by UK guests after the child fell into a pool that was obscured by foam party 'with oblivious lifeguard on her phone'

A British boy who nearly drowned at an Ibiza holiday resort on Sunday was saved by other guests from the United Kingdom, MailOnline has been told. A witness to the incident said the boy, named Joshua, had fallen into the water but was obscured by foam that was still in the pool from an earlier party at the resort.
ACCIDENTS

