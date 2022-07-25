ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saugerties, NY

Seen Him? Saugerties Police Issue Alert For Wanted Man

By Nicole Valinote
 3 days ago
Jeffrey Cafaldo Photo Credit: Saugerties Police Department

Police in the Hudson Valley issued an alert for a 39-year-old man who is wanted on multiple charges.

Jeffrey Cafaldo is wanted for second-degree criminal contempt and second-degree aggravated harassment in a disturbance incident, the Saugerties Police Department, located in Ulster County, reported on Monday, July 18.

Police said the warrant was issued on Wednesday, June 29.

He is described as being 5-foot-10 and 160 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes, police said.

Ann
3d ago

Another one! Every day there’s another crime committed by thugs in Saugerties. It was once a sleepy little town but now it’s rocked with violence and crime. NYC transplants are ruining the entire county!

