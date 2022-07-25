ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Chicago CTA rider uses knife to kill 15-year-old robbing suspect armed with gun: police

By Manny Ramos, David Struett
fox32chicago.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHICAGO - The public debate over CTA safety reignited Monday after a rider on a Red Line train pulled a knife against seven robbers, killing a 15-year-old boy who Chicago police say had a gun. It was the second time in three days that a rider on the Red...

www.fox32chicago.com

Comments / 56

Kathleen Mccall
2d ago

cta guards with out guns is a waste on so many levels hire trained professional with firearms! enough thug activity on the Cta

Reply
14
Cherokee123
2d ago

Yes CTA needs its own police and dogs like they have in Georgia.CPD have enough on their plate. The crime will stop.

Reply(1)
13
jimmy
2d ago

The state government will make the man with the knife a criminal and the punk with a gun the victim.

Reply(5)
21
 

