Crews contain wildfire south of Lewiston

koze.com
 3 days ago

Firefighting crews from the Idaho Department of Lands worked overnight Saturday to contain a rapidly spreading wildfire about 10 miles...

www.koze.com

koze.com

Lewiston man drowns in Salmon River

A Lewiston man drowned Saturday in the Salmon River while attempting to save a dog. According to the Idaho County Sheriff’s Office, 55-year-old Richard Scyphers was with a group of rafters near Pine Bar about 1 mile upstream from Graves Creek at around 4:30 p.m., when he swam out into the river to save a dog that had been caught in a current. Scyphers reportedly went around the river bend and out of sight.
LEWISTON, ID
koze.com

Kuzik offered Lewiston Police Chief job

Jason Kuzik has been given a tentative offer to become the next Lewiston Chief of Police. According to a city of Lewiston news release, Lewiston Police Department staff will conduct an extensive background check – including a visit to the city of Henderson, Nevada where Kuzik currently serves as a Captain.
LEWISTON, ID
weather.gov

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Central Panhandle Mountains, Coeur d'Alene Area, Idaho Palouse by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-27 15:14:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-31 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Take extra precautions when outside. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing. Try to limit strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Take action when you see symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Central Panhandle Mountains; Coeur d'Alene Area; Idaho Palouse; Lewis and Southern Nez Perce Counties; Lewiston Area; Northern Panhandle EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Afternoon temperatures will reach the mid 90s to lower 100s today and then continue to warm through the end of the week. Thursday and Friday will likely be the hottest days with highs ranging from the upper 90s to around 108. Very hot temperatures will continue through at least Saturday. Overnight temperatures will be in the 60s to lower 70s. * WHERE...Eastern Washington and Northern Idaho. * WHEN...Until 11 PM PDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities. Residents without air conditioners will experience a build up of heat within their homes through late in the week.
BENEWAH COUNTY, ID
KLEWTV

Troy man died from Fentanyl

Kenneth Meckel, 34 of Troy, died from the toxic effects of Fentanyl, the Clearwater County Sheriff's Office announced Tuesday. On June 26, deputies and Elk River Ambulance responded four miles up the Basin Road for a report of an unresponsive man. Officials said Meckel was deceased upon the arrival of...
TROY, ID
Big Country News

June Death of Troy man Determined to be Fentanyl Overdose

OROFINO - According to the Clearwater County Sheriff's Office, Deputies and Elk River Ambulance responded four miles up the Basin Road, near Elk River, on June 26 for a report of a unresponsive male. The Sheriff's Office says 34-year-old Kenneth Meckel of Troy was found deceased upon the arrival of...
TROY, ID
koze.com

LC Valley authorities investigate apparent murder/suicide

LC Valley authorities are investigating a suspected murder/suicide. According to a news release issued Monday from the Asotin County Sheriff’s Office, law enforcement and medics responded Friday to a report of a deceased 96-year-old woman, Elsie Dean, at her Clarkston residence. Investigators say there was no obvious cause of...
CLARKSTON, WA
koze.com

Sentencing delayed for von Ehlinger while motion considered

The sentencing of former Lewiston state lawmaker Aaron von Ehlinger for rape has been canceled as the judge considers motions brought by the defense. Von Ehlinger was found guilty of raping a legislative intern by a jury in April. The former intern, who was 19 at the time, said he forced himself on her at his apartment after they had dinner.
LEWISTON, ID
KLEWTV

The Montebon's from Lewiston's Grocery Outlet

Kylie Montebon and her husband Carlo own and operate Lewiston's Grocery Outlet on Thain Road. They keep shoppers in the know through posts on their Facebook page. "As parents of 3 very hungry boys, we're all about the bargain shopping. The easy stuff," Kylie Montebon said on Facebook. But this...
LEWISTON, ID
koze.com

Asotin County Library to act as cooling center

The Asotin County Library’s Downtown Branch is acting as a cooling center and is welcoming those who need a break from the heat to visit and cool off. According to a news release, the public can stay in the air-conditioned library as long as needed during normal hours of operation.
ASOTIN COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Lower Garfield and Asotin Counties, Northeast Blue Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-27 14:14:00 PDT Expires: 2022-07-30 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Take extra precautions when outside. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing. Try to limit strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Take action when you see symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Lower Garfield and Asotin Counties; Northeast Blue Mountains; Northeast Mountains; Okanogan Highlands; Spokane Area; Upper Columbia Basin; Washington Palouse EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Afternoon temperatures will reach the mid 90s to lower 100s today and then continue to warm through the end of the week. Thursday and Friday will likely be the hottest days with highs ranging from the upper 90s to around 108. Very hot temperatures will continue through at least Saturday. Overnight temperatures will be in the 60s to lower 70s. * WHERE...Eastern Washington and Northern Idaho. * WHEN...Until 11 PM PDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities. Residents without air conditioners will experience a build up of heat within their homes through late in the week.
ADAMS COUNTY, WA
koze.com

Pullman Regional Hospital Board approves proposed bond to expand

The Pullman Regional Hospital Board of Commissioners has voted unanimously to present voters with a $27.5 million bond to help fund hospital expansion. The Lewiston Tribune reports the bond, which voters in the hospital’s taxing district will consider during the Nov. 8 general election, would help fund a $45 million expansion and remodel project. The timeline for the bond is yet to be decided, but could be spread over 20 to 30 years.
PULLMAN, WA
Big Country News

Asotin County Sheriff's Office Investigating Suspected Murder-Suicide Involving Mother and Son

CLARKSTON - The Asotin County Sheriff's Office is investigating a suspected murder-suicide involving a mother and son that occurred last week in the LC Valley. According to the Asotin County Sheriff's Office, on Friday, July 22, 2022, law enforcement and medical crews responded to a residence in Clarkston for reports of a deceased female. Upon arrival, medics found 96-year-old Elsie Dean, deceased. Police say that there was no obvious cause of death, however there was evidence at the scene that her body had been moved after her death.
ASOTIN COUNTY, WA

