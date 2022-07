July 24 is National Drive-Thru Day. In the US, this feels grossly unnecessary. Nonetheless, it exists. No matter how many millions of cars zip through drive-thrus on a daily basis across the country, we've got a special day to celebrate the magic of getting food tossed into your car from a window in a kitchen. Naturally, there are deals to celebrate the arrival of National Drive-Thru Day, which you may or may not have known existed prior to finding out that there's a celebration taking place. Still, you can dig up deals at restaurants like McDonald's, Del Taco, Wendy's, and a whole lot of other chains sporting a drive-thru window.

