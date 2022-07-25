Police: Woman shoots husband at hotel, says he molested kids at her day care

Christina Powell, the Texas mom of two who was last seen on July 5, was found dead in her car on Saturday, according to the San Antonio Police Department. Powell, 39, was found in the front passenger seat of her 2020 Nissan Rogue by a security guard in the parking lot of the Huebner Oaks Center in San Antonio just before 7 p.m. Saturday, police told Fox News Digital.

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO