Editor’s note: One woman is dead, and two others are injured after a two-car crash in Killingworth. According to officials, 79-year-old Martha Bernard of Middletown was driving south on Route 81 in Killingworth, on Tuesday July 26, 2022, just before 8:00 p.m. Her car crossed over the center median, and collided with another car head-on in the northbound lane.

KILLINGWORTH, CT ・ 1 DAY AGO