MPD investigating shooting on Lamar Ave.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police Department were led on a foot chase pursuing a suspect allegedly involved in an aggravated burglary near 1227 Azalia St. around 4:02 a.m. Thursday, July 28. Officers set up a perimeter blocking off E. McLemore Ave. between College and Cummings St. The suspect ran,...
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are on the scene of a shooting on the 3200 block of Kayla Blu Cove in Southeast Memphis Tuesday night. MPD said a man was found at Fire Station #34 on Knight Arnold. Police did not say his condition. Police said that a woman has been detained. If you know […]
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A mother and son tragically died Thursday morning after a stabbing in Raleigh. Memphis Police Department says officers responded to a call on Highland Road around 3:35 a.m. where the two victims were found suffering stab wounds. A family member of the victims says 36-year-old Claudia...
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police responded to a wreck on East Parkway and Sam Cooper Boulevard Wednesday afternoon and found a teenager had been struck by the vehicle. Police said the driver was in a silver Nissan Frontier. The driver remained on the scene and the teen was transported to Regional One Hospital in critical […]
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was found shot dead inside a mobile home in Mississippi, authorities said Wednesday. The Marshall County Sheriff’s Office said the victim, identified as 43-year-old Frankie Cathey, was shot multiple times during a potential robbery and found dead on a sofa inside a home on Highway 309 South. Investigators said Cathey […]
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police said a man was caught red-handed stealing several guns and other items at a house in East Memphis Tuesday morning. Police the man who lives in the home in the 1700 block of Capri got an alert from his surveillance system that someone was burglarizing his home and called the police.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police arrested a man Thursday morning in response to a domestic violence call in South Memphis. Around 3:20 a.m. officers responded to Azalia Street where the victim and suspect were still on the scene. The suspect, Jibril Robinson, fled the scene and was arrested at...
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are searching for suspects after a man was killed at the 1600 block of Oakwood Street in North Memphis on July 1. The incident occured when a white 4-door sedan drove by a business on Heard Avenue. Police said as the vehicle passed, someone opened fire with an assault rifle. […]
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The U.S. Marshal for the Western District of Tennessee announced the capture of 28-year-old Shizmar Shabazz Randle Wednesday, who was wanted out of Shelby County for second degree murder and reckless endangerment with a deadly weapon for a deadly shooting on Beale Street. In the early...
MEMPHIS, Tenn — A man and woman have been charged Tuesday for carjackings that took place the same day. Memphis police have named Allencia Dansberry and Devin Dean as the two responsible for carjackings. Police arrested them both at a south Memphis hotel. “What I am is appalled and...
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police are investigating a shooting near Parkway Village. Tuesday night around 10 p.m. officers responded to a shooting on Kayla Blu Cove near Lamar Avenue. Investigators say the victim was found at Fire Station 34 on Knight Arnold. He was rushed to the hospital in...
MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Police said a homeowner pulled a gun on an accused burglar who broke into a building on his property and was able to hold him until officers arrived. It happened Tuesday in the 500 block of Loraine in Southwest Memphis. The homeowner said an alarm notified him of a door opening on a storage shed attached to his residence.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Investigators with the Memphis Police Department (MPD) want to question a person of interest after an artifact was taken from a Memphis museum. A valuable Chinese artifact was stolen from the Belz Museum Sunday morning. MPD said officers were called to 119 S. Main Street in...
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Noura Jackson, who spent years behind bars in a notorious Memphis murder case, has been arrested on drug possession charges in Kentucky, law enforcement in the town of Cadiz confirms. According to Cadiz police, officers were at a Cracker Barrel investigating a report of a suspicious...
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Burglars ran out of a Memphis clothing store with nearly $9,000 worth of stolen merchandise early Monday morning, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). MPD said at least six people broke into Village Mart on Frayser Boulevard around 3:50 a.m. on July 25. Those burglars...
1 person in critical condition after a two-vehicle collision in East Memphis (Memphis, TN)Nationwide Report. On Monday, one person suffered critical injuries following a traffic collision in East Memphis. As per the initial information, the two-vehicle crash took place at about 4:30 a.m. near the intersection of Poplar Avenue and South Mendenhall Road [...]
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Tunica County Sheriff recognizes three individuals for their heroic work. On May 17, 2022, Officers received a call about a occupied vehicle submerged in a lake. Once the officers arrived, witnesses informed the officers that everyone was safely outside the vehicle. The officers were later informed...
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are investigating a deadly shooting Sunday night near the Vollintine-Evergreen area. Just before 10:30 p.m., officers were called to the 600 block of Hawthorne Street, near Tutwiler and not far from Snowden School. They found one man shot and killed at the scene. Investigators...
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police said a man stabbed his roommate at Living for Christ Restoration House and was detained by other residents at the group home when he returned hours later. Police said Devin Starr was charged with aggravated assault after he stabbed his roommate in the stomach, arm,...
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A five-year-old was shot in the backseat of a car because of a possible road rage incident. On July 22, 2022, a man fired shots at a car passing by on Reese Street. One of the victims claimed the suspect was driving around the neighborhood and,...
Comments / 0