Jesse Colin Young has been forced to postpone the remainder of his current U.S. tour after testing positive for COVID-19. The veteran folk-rock singer/songwriter and former Youngbloods frontman's diagnosis was announced via his official Facebook page on July 22, informing fans that the remaining three shows of his Highway Troubadour Tour would be postponed until further notice. According to the post, Young was experiencing "mild" symptoms and "doing well," with hopes to reschedule the dates "as soon as possible."

SANTA CRUZ, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO