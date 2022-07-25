ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hanes Mall shooting suspect arrested in Iredell County, bond set at over $1 million

By Emily Mikkelsen
 3 days ago

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A man has been arrested after allegedly firing shots inside Hanes Mall on Sunday.

According to Winston-Salem Police Department, just before 6 p.m. Sunday they were called to the mall about reports of shots fired inside Belks. No on was hurt and the suspect was no longer in the building.

Investigators allege that Carlton McCrimmon Jr. had stolen items from Home Depot on University Parkway earlier in the day on Sunday and then gone to the Belks in Hanes Mall and attempted to steal unspecified merchandise. An employee approached McCrimmon and he ran from the store.

Man stabbed in the chest in Winston-Salem attempted robbery

He returned with a gun and fired multiple shots in the direction of employees in the store and drove away from the mall in a white vehicle.

After leaving Hanes Mall, McCrimmon was pulled over in Iredell County and deputies took him into custody. After finding stolen goods in McCrimmon’s car, the Iredell County deputies called Winston-Salem police and determined that McCrimmon was the suspect in the assault at Hanes Mall.

He was charged by the Winston-Salem Police department with the following”

  • Assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill
  • Discharging a firearm within city limits
  • Discharging a firearm within enclosure to incite fear

McCrimmon is currently in the Iredell County jail, additionally charged with reckless driving, speeding, resisting a public officer, fleeing to elude arrest and failure to stop for a siren. His bond amount is set at $1,050,000 from Iredell County.

