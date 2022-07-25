ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Morning Report: Young Women in Military More than Twice as Likely to Die by Suicide

By Voice of San Diego
Voiceof San Diego
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJalitza Cardona’s life in the Navy felt like a relentless march of awful events. While she was still in training, she was sexually assulted by another sailor, who was later cleared of wrongduring. The anger, frustration and pain from that assault turned into depression, and it made it impossible to get...

voiceofsandiego.org

Comments / 2

 

San Diego weekly Reader

Wholesome San Diego mom finally quits meth

Between 2016 and 2020, San Diego County saw a 92% increase in methamphetamine-related deaths. According to the San Diego Medical Examiner’s Office, many of those deaths occurred in people over the age of 45. My friend Lisa Weber (not her real name) has avoided becoming one of those people, a fact which sometimes baffles me. But then, there are many baffling things about Lisa. Now 55, she began using meth as a teenager; she kept on using, despite multiple attempts to quit, until December of last year. But you wouldn’t know it to look at her. For starters, she looks closer to 40 than 55, and she is girl-next-door pretty: tall, thin, her vibrant smile revealing a full set of bright white teeth. And you wouldn’t know it to look at her life, either. She’s a minivan-driving, stay-at-home mom, the kind who volunteers to chaperone her kids’ field trips. She makes a mean cornbread casserole that is the hit of every potluck she attends, and she attends a lot of potlucks. One weekend a month, she and her husband Ted (not his real name) lead a church clean-up crew.
SAN DIEGO, CA
KPBS

Viral COVID load in San Diego wastewater sharply increasing

The results of wastewater testing are showing a dramatic increase in the presence of the COVID-19 virus in San Diego County. Then, details on a bill Governor Gavin Newsom signed Friday that would allow private citizens to sue gun makers for deaths from firearms banned in California. Next, the U.S. Monkeypox outbreak is swiftly expanding and in these early days of its spread, people can spend days in search of the right diagnosis. And, the project to transform San Diego’s Central Embarcadero went before Port Commissioners and the public last week. And the verdict is--- it needs more work. Then, the latest on a plan to transform northeast Mission Bay to include a campground, open space and most importantly marshland for bird and marine life habitat. Next, the Baja California legislature overwhelmingly voted to ban the pseudoscienctific practice that claims to change people’s sexual orientation but the governor vetoed the ban in favor of regulations. Finally, Comic-Con is over but for some artists who went to portfolio reviews their work may just be beginning.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Voiceof San Diego

Active-Duty Service Members Are Dying by Suicide at Alarming Rates

The suicide crisis among veterans has been well documented. But another dark phenomenon exists just beneath the surface in San Diego and across the country. A new analysis by Voice of San Diego shows just how much young active-duty service members are dying by suicide at alarming rates. Young men,...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Voiceof San Diego

Morning Report: Parents on Edge Over School District’s Plan to Vet Books

An April donation of LGBTQ-affirming books to Solana Beach School District has sat uncirculated after residents raised concerns about them. And now other parents supportive of the books are worried about the supposedly unrelated new policy the district implemented to vet donations of books with “debatable topics.”. District officials...
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS 8

San Diego Police dog recovering after vicious attack

SAN DIEGO — A police dog stabbed by a wanted felon is recovering from his injuries. The attack happened on Friday along a Mission Valley riverbed, as officers were trying to arrest the man. Karson has been with the San Diego Police Department for four years. It was his...
SAN DIEGO, CA
(Photo left: newlyweds Peytan and Samantha Teets) July 27, 2022 (Santee) "Love" after-hours wedding ceremonies, or appointments to get married, are now offered for two upcoming Wednesdays from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at four locations at the County of San Diego Recorders in Chula Vista, Santee, San Marcos, and downtown. The next two dates for late appointments are August 10 and September 14.
SAN MARCOS, CA
CBS 8

What $1,500 a month in housing can get you in San Diego County

SAN DIEGO — When it comes to rent and what you get for your money, San Diego is #1...#1 at getting the least bang for your buck. At least that's what a new survey says. Rent Café, “How Much Space You Can Get for $1,500 in the Best Cities for Renters” researched on how much square footage you can get for $1,500 a month.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
Voiceof San Diego

Could an Elevated Trolley be the Answer to Long Border Wait Times?

Imagine stepping into an elevated trolley car in Tijuana — and moments later emerging across the border in the United States. No more hours spent inching forward on foot toward the San Ysidro Port of Entry. No more getting stuck in fume-choked lines of idling cars. The San Diego...
SAN DIEGO, CA
SFGate

How the Path to Homeownership Runs Through Mexico

TIJUANA, Mexico — Gustavo Galvez has dreams of owning a home in San Diego. His path toward homeownership, however, includes a detour: While he saves for a down payment, he plans to spend the next several years renting in Tijuana. Galvez, 37, was born in Mexico, but moved to...
SAN DIEGO, CA

