Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley stand to cash in on $3.9 billion Amazon-One Medical deal

Hi! Aaron Weinman reporting from New York. Amazon's $3.9 billion purchase of One Medical could net Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley millions-of-dollars in advisory fees apiece. It comes as investment banks fall under the microscope for a slow year in dealmaking.

Let's unpack who at the two Wall Street giants put this deal together.

1. Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley got the nod for Amazon's $3.9 billion purchase of One Medical. It's a welcome payday for the pair especially after investment-banking teams across Wall Street shouldered much of the pain in last quarter's earnings cycle.

Goldman Sachs advised Amazon — rekindling a relationship that spans back to 2017, when the company bought Whole Foods Market for $13.7 billion — and Morgan Stanley advised One Medical on the sale, Insider has learned.

Morgan Stanley has advised One Medical at least three times now, following up its lead role on the clinic operator's $245 million initial public offering in January 2020, and its $2.1 billion acquisition of Iora Health in June last year.

Amid a dearth of M&A activity, a deal of this size should net each bank millions of dollars in fees. Investment banks typically earn between 2% to 4% (of the enterprise value of a transaction) in revenues for their advisory services. A sought-after client like Amazon, however, might lead banks to lower their price in exchange for the tech giant's business.

Amazon's interest in One Medical, meanwhile, started back in the spring of 2022, a person with knowledge of the process told Insider. But the company was not seeking a buyer at the time, this person said.

News of Amazon's acquisition sent One Medical's share price to more than $17 per share from a little over $10 last week.

2. Legendary Silicon Valley investor Bill Gurley was fed up with how Wall Street handled IPOs. Here's how he took on the Street and revolutionized how companies go public.

3. Hedge-fund assets dipped below $4 trillion in June due to poor performance and investor exits. But commodity-trading advisors and macro hedge funds soared. Here are the winners and losers for the first half of the year.

4. Investors have piled about $41 billion into artificial-intelligence startups this year, according to Pitchbook. Meet eight lawyers helping these startups patent AI and comply with rules around privacy and safety.

5. The crypto world is riled up about former Coinbase employee Ishan Wahi, who's accused of trading tokens before they were listed. The SEC asserted that some of the traded tokens were securities, a label that could create serious issues for entities enabling crypto trading.

6. Blackstone's Chief Operating Officer Jon Gray is still all about rental housing and logistics. It's not surprising – short supply and steady demand mean that rents are through the roof right now.

7. Staying on real estate, the commercial property market is getting iced by rising rates. One investor expects deals to emerge later this year as the market braces for fire sales.

8. Index Ventures partners Nina Achadjian and Paris Heymann are betting on vertical software. They argue these tools — software tailored to specific industries — are "mission critical" to customers. Here's how founders of such companies can pitch VCs.

9. Andreessen Horowitz is setting up shop in New York, Miami, and Los Angeles, and doing most of it virtually. Here's why the firm is spreading its influence beyond Silicon Valley.

10. Citi has shuttered its municipal proprietary-trading effort, Bloomberg reported. The decision, alongside some high-profile departures from Citi's municipal-bond business, sparked concerns that the bank is stepping back from its storied public-finance business.

Smart Care, a Wind Point Partners' portfolio company that provides commercial cooking equipment, acquired Espresso Partners, a coffee equipment company.

Fifth Wall, a proptech-focused venture-capital fund, closed a $500 million fund. It was the investor's first climate-focused fund that will be invested in renewable energy, and carbon sequestration to decarbonize the real-estate industry.

