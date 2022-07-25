ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley stand to cash in on $3.9 billion Amazon-One Medical deal

By Aaron Weinman
Business Insider
Business Insider
 3 days ago

Hi! Aaron Weinman reporting from New York. Amazon's $3.9 billion purchase of One Medical could net Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley millions-of-dollars in advisory fees apiece. It comes as investment banks fall under the microscope for a slow year in dealmaking.

Let's unpack who at the two Wall Street giants put this deal together.

If this was forwarded to you, sign up here. Download Insider's app here.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29SyML_0grnpujM00
Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley are in line for multimillion-dollar paydays following Amazon's announcement that it's purchasing One Medical. IronHeart/Getty Images

1. Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley got the nod for Amazon's $3.9 billion purchase of One Medical. It's a welcome payday for the pair especially after investment-banking teams across Wall Street shouldered much of the pain in last quarter's earnings cycle.

Goldman Sachs advised Amazon — rekindling a relationship that spans back to 2017, when the company bought Whole Foods Market for $13.7 billion — and Morgan Stanley advised One Medical on the sale, Insider has learned.

Morgan Stanley has advised One Medical at least three times now, following up its lead role on the clinic operator's $245 million initial public offering in January 2020, and its $2.1 billion acquisition of Iora Health in June last year.

Amid a dearth of M&A activity, a deal of this size should net each bank millions of dollars in fees. Investment banks typically earn between 2% to 4% (of the enterprise value of a transaction) in revenues for their advisory services. A sought-after client like Amazon, however, might lead banks to lower their price in exchange for the tech giant's business.

Amazon's interest in One Medical, meanwhile, started back in the spring of 2022, a person with knowledge of the process told Insider. But the company was not seeking a buyer at the time, this person said.

News of Amazon's acquisition sent One Medical's share price to more than $17 per share from a little over $10 last week.

For the full story on the genesis of this deal, and the bankers who helped piece the transaction together, check out this report from Insider's Reed Alexander, and myself.

In other news:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UPNQb_0grnpujM00

2. Legendary Silicon Valley investor Bill Gurley was fed up with how Wall Street handled IPOs. Here's how he took on the Street and revolutionized how companies go public.

3. Hedge-fund assets dipped below $4 trillion in June due to poor performance and investor exits. But commodity-trading advisors and macro hedge funds soared. Here are the winners and losers for the first half of the year.

4. Investors have piled about $41 billion into artificial-intelligence startups this year, according to Pitchbook. Meet eight lawyers helping these startups patent AI and comply with rules around privacy and safety.

5. The crypto world is riled up about former Coinbase employee Ishan Wahi, who's accused of trading tokens before they were listed. The SEC asserted that some of the traded tokens were securities, a label that could create serious issues for entities enabling crypto trading.

6. Blackstone's Chief Operating Officer Jon Gray is still all about rental housing and logistics. It's not surprising – short supply and steady demand mean that rents are through the roof right now.

7. Staying on real estate, the commercial property market is getting iced by rising rates. One investor expects deals to emerge later this year as the market braces for fire sales.

8. Index Ventures partners Nina Achadjian and Paris Heymann are betting on vertical software. They argue these tools — software tailored to specific industries — are "mission critical" to customers. Here's how founders of such companies can pitch VCs.

9. Andreessen Horowitz is setting up shop in New York, Miami, and Los Angeles, and doing most of it virtually. Here's why the firm is spreading its influence beyond Silicon Valley.

10. Citi has shuttered its municipal proprietary-trading effort, Bloomberg reported. The decision, alongside some high-profile departures from Citi's municipal-bond business, sparked concerns that the bank is stepping back from its storied public-finance business.

Done deals:

  • Smart Care, a Wind Point Partners' portfolio company that provides commercial cooking equipment, acquired Espresso Partners, a coffee equipment company.
  • Fifth Wall, a proptech-focused venture-capital fund, closed a $500 million fund. It was the investor's first climate-focused fund that will be invested in renewable energy, and carbon sequestration to decarbonize the real-estate industry.

Curated by Aaron Weinman in New York. Tips? Email aweinman@insider.com or tweet @aaronw11. Edited by Hallam Bullock (tweet @hallam_bullock) in London.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bill Gurley
GOBankingRates

Here’s How Much Cash You Should Keep at Home at All Times

Digital payment platforms like Venmo, PayPal and CashApp have changed the way we use and keep physical cash on hand. Most people rarely keep cash on their person, much less at home. However, there are always unexpected events that can lead to a necessity for having a bit of cash on hand, particularly emergencies ranging from catastrophic weather (hurricanes, wildfire), to power outages. If you can’t access your digital currency or your banking systems are down, having cash can allow you to get gas, food, and medicines with ease.
SMALL BUSINESS
TheStreet

Mark Zuckerberg Makes a Dark Prediction

The mood has changed at the headquarters of Meta Platforms (META) - Get Meta Platforms Inc. Report, parent of Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp, in Menlo Park, Calif. The atmosphere is beginning to resemble that currently found in many companies in America where the consequences of a looming recession are feared.
BUSINESS
Markets Insider

An Amazon worker making $15.75 an hour took a second job and is still having trouble paying for gas, as a record number of Americans are working 70-hour weeks to deal with inflation

A record number of Americans hold two full-time jobs, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. One Amazon worker took on a second job so he could afford the rising cost of gas. Inflation is making gas, groceries, and rent more expensive and driving people to look for more work.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wind Point Partners#Silicon Valley#Amazon One Medical#Whole Foods Market#Iora Health
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Billionaire Warren Buffett Lives in a House Worth Less Than $1 Million

Warren Buffett is known as the “Oracle of Omaha” and is one of the most successful, widely known, and widely followed investors in the world. When people want to know where to put their money or what to invest in next, they often look to see what Buffett is doing. He is a “value investor” known for buying and holding rather than buying and selling. That strategy apparently applies to the home he’s owned for decades, and while it has appreciated, it’s still valued at less than $1 million.
OMAHA, NE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Morgan Stanley
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Goldman Sachs
NewsBreak
Amazon
Newsweek

Why Renters Should Be Paying Attention to U.S. Housing Market

Soaring mortgage rates, housing shortages and high prices have led to an unfavorable market for Americans looking to purchase a new home. But even renters who aren't currently in the market to buy may feel the impact of problems with home-buying affordability, because they could see spikes in their rent prices.
HOUSE RENT
24/7 Wall St.

Fight Inflation, Don’t Buy These 9 Items

Inflation, according to the consumer price index, rose 9.1% in June, compared to the same month a year ago. This pace is higher than in any month since November 1981. It threatens to drive the economy into recession, and there is no ready solution. (Also see, record inflation driving up prices for these 40 household […]
BUSINESS
Fortune

Elon Musk reportedly wanted to entrust his fortune to a 34-year-old former pro gambler who dropped out of college to smoke weed

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Elon Musk wanted to entrust charitable distribution of his fortune to a 30-something former pro gambler with no experience in philanthropy, according to a winding narrative published Saturday by The Wall Street Journal.
BUSINESS
Business Insider

A former employee at a major student-loan company says workers 'literally cannot help' some borrowers when they're in trouble: 'The idea of actually paying off a loan is virtually impossible'

A laid-off employee of student-loan company Nelnet described the process for helping borrowers. She said in her experience resources are limited, and employees "literally cannot help" many struggling borrowers. Borrowers have previously reported frustrating experiences getting help from their servicers.
ECONOMY
Markets Insider

Walmart just confirmed it's doubling down on a summer of sales, as prices for everything from department-store goods to high-end watches get deeply discounted as inventory stacks up

Walmart just revised its earnings outlook, partly because it's going to slash prices again. That's because they have a backlog of pandemic-era products they need to offload. Now that shoppers have shifted their focus, retailers need to make space for travel items and back-to-school supplies. Walmart announced Monday that it...
RETAIL
Business Insider

Business Insider

557K+
Followers
36K+
Post
283M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy