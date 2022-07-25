ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Georgia student scores show improvement

valdostatoday.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleATLANTA – The 2021-2022 Georgia Milestones shows an improvement in scores indicating an academic recovery to pre-pandemic level. Georgia students showed strong improvement on the 2021-2022 Georgia Milestones assessments. Scores increased or held steady on 17 of 21 assessments, compared to the 2020-2021 school year. While scores have not yet reached...

valdostatoday.com

GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Political Rewind: Polls show Georgians worried about direction of country; Split-ticket voting

Greg Bluestein, @bluestein, Political reporter, Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Sam Olens, @samolens, Former Georgia attorney general. 1. 78% of Georgians think the country isn't on the right track. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution released a poll of likely voters. The poll of 902 likely voters was conducted between July 14 to July 22 and...
Atlanta Magazine

GI Specialists of Georgia

WTXL ABC 27 News

Police chiefs from Southwest Georgia assume leadership roles in Georgia Association of Chiefs of Police

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTXL) — A pair of police chiefs from southwest Georgia were appointed to positions of leadership in the Georgia Association of Chiefs of Police. According to the organization’s news release Tuesday, Valdosta State University Police Chief Alan Rowe was installed as president of the Georgia Association of Chiefs of Police Tuesday.
DeanLand

These Georgia State Parks with Smooth Paved Trails Make It Easier for All to Enjoy The State's Natural Wonders

At Amicalola State Park, a rubberized trail suitable for walking and assistive wheeled devices including wheelchairs, walkers and strollers extends .25 miles to the mid-falls bridge spanning the plunging falls. It's the perfect location for gazing at the full length of Georgia's tallest waterfall, which cascades more than 700 feet from the top of Little Amicalola Creek into a small lake below.
styleblueprint.com

5 Small Towns In Georgia We LOVE

There is so much to love about Georgia. Its juicy peaches, sweeping mountain vistas, cascading waterfalls, and mossy oaks. While places like Atlanta ‘burb Decatur and the ever-enlivening Athens are always top-of-list, it’s Georgia’s small town gems we’re mining for today. Thomasville has its roses; Elijay, its apples; and Covington, its Hollywood fame. Here are five more small towns in Georgia worthy of a road trip detour or a weekend getaway.
charltoncountyherald.com

Fall came early in Southeast Georgia

Driving back and to from Kingsland just got a little more scenic. The trees along the popular highway now sport rare colors for Southeast Georgia — reds and oranges. While Charlton County itself experiences a mild fall, this foliage is due to a local electric company conducting active right of way maintenance.
CBS 42

Mortuary accidentally buries urn on already buried casket in Georgia

LaGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) – Wanda Barrett buried her late husband, Carlos, at Southview Cemetery in November 2021 only to find another urn buried on top of his gravesite, eight months later.  “I didn’t know what to think. I never imagined that it would be this that someone buried an urn in his grave,” said Barrett.  […]
Atlanta Daily World

Georgia Educators Hold Rally for Education; Speak Out Against New Restrictive Laws

Georgia Educators Hold Rally for Education; Speak Out Against New Restrictive Laws. On Saturday, July 23, Georgia educators from across the state came together to hold a Back to School Rally for Education at Piedmont Park in Atlanta and highlight the negative impacts that Gov. Brian Kemp’s new restrictive education laws will have on students, teachers, and schools in the coming school year. Community members marched in solidarity against the restrictive laws and spoke about how they will censor what can be taught in classrooms, ban books, and threaten teachers’ jobs.
Dayana Sabatin

Georgia Sending Out $500 Stimulus Checks

During COVID-19, many Americans received financial help from stimulus checks, and in March, Georgia's governor signed House Bill 1302, which is a new law attempting to offset the rising cost of inflation by refunding some money back into the hands of taxpayers.
valdostatoday.com

Former Middle Georgia Regional Commission employee indicted for theft

ATLANTA – The former employee allegedly stole more than $30,000 through her job with the Middle Georgia Regional Commission. ATLANTA, GA – Attorney General Chris Carr today announced the indictment of Selentria Kendrick on one count of Theft by Taking for allegedly stealing more than $30,000 through her job with the Middle Georgia Regional Commission.

