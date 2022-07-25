ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Two killed and five injured in shooting at Los Angeles park

By The Newsroom
newschain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vcOrb_0grnp4MB00

Two people were killed and at least five others were injured after gunfire erupted on Sunday at a Los Angeles park where a car show was being held.

The LA Police Department said the shooting occurred around 3.50pm at Peck Park in LA’s San Pedro neighbourhood.

At the time, an estimated 500 people were in the park and many ran for cover when the shooting began.

“All of a sudden we heard three shots — pow, pow, pow,” witness Dwayne Ellis said. “Then we heard about 50 or 100 more — pow, pow, boom, boom. All kinds of shots. People were running.”

We’ve lost a sense of common sense in the City of Los Angeles

LAPD Captain Kelly Muniz said during a news conference that a dispute of some kind preceded the gunfire. Police do not know what started the disagreement or how many people fired. No arrests had been made.

Paramedics from the LA Fire Department responded. Spokesman Erik Scott said four men and three women were taken to hospitals and two of them died. He said the seven victims ranged in age from 23 to 54. No names were released.

Peck Park is about 20 miles south of downtown Los Angeles. Councillor Joe Buscaino represents the area and said the shooting occurred during an unpermitted car show hosted by gang members.

“Know that this park and many parks across the city have been having issues with these car shows,” Mr Buscaino told Southern California News Group.

Mr Buscaino has since 2020 been pushing a measure to allow Los Angeles park rangers to carry firearms.

“Recreation staff on scene can identify potential issues and coordinate with park rangers,” Mr Buscaino said. “We’ve lost a sense of common sense in the City of Los Angeles.”

Captain Muniz said the casualties were reported at the baseball diamond.

“The original call came out as having multiple shooting victims on the baseball diamond at Peck Park,” Capt Muniz said.

