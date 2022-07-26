Water Main Break Shuts Down Inner Lanes Of Roosevelt Boulevard In Bustleton

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The inner lanes of the Roosevelt Boulevard remain closed Tuesday morning after a major water main break flooded the area. The 16-inch water main break flooded the inner lanes between Grant Avenue and Goodnaw Street in the city’s Bustleton section, around 7 a.m. on Monday.

The Philadelphia Water Department has inner lanes at Goodnaw Street still closed as of 6:15 a.m. Tuesday.

PWD crews will be on-site throughout the day cleaning up and making repairs.

It’s unclear when the inner lanes will reopen.

There are customers without water at this time, but anyone who believes their water is impacted should call (215) 685-6300.

