ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Water Main Break Shuts Down Inner Lanes Of Roosevelt Boulevard In Bustleton

By CBS3 Staff
CBS Philly
CBS Philly
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1unbVH_0grnoX5c00

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The inner lanes of the Roosevelt Boulevard remain closed Tuesday morning after a major water main break flooded the area. The 16-inch water main break flooded the inner lanes between Grant Avenue and Goodnaw Street in the city’s Bustleton section, around 7 a.m. on Monday.

The Philadelphia Water Department has inner lanes at Goodnaw Street still closed as of 6:15 a.m. Tuesday.

PWD crews will be on-site throughout the day cleaning up and making repairs.

It’s unclear when the inner lanes will reopen.

There are customers without water at this time, but anyone who believes their water is impacted should call (215) 685-6300.

Stay with CBSPhilly.com for updates on this developing story.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Philadelphia, PA
Government
Local
Pennsylvania Traffic
County
Philadelphia, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
Philadelphia, PA
Philadelphia, PA
Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pwd#Urban Construction#Blvd#Cbsphilly Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
CBS Philly

CBS Philly

Philadelphia, PA
70K+
Followers
21K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 3 is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Bringing you news, sports, weather, in Philadelphia.

 https://philadelphia.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy