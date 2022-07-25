ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Persia, IA

James “Jim” Nelson Obituary

By Sarah Archibald
Western Iowa Today
Western Iowa Today
 3 days ago
Private Graveside Services for 84 year old James “Jim” Nelson of Persia will be Saturday, July 30th at the Valley View Cemetery in Persia. Visitation will be Friday, July 29th from 5PM to 7PM at the Pauley Jones Funeral Home in Harlan. The Pauley Jones Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements

He is survived by his wife Beverly Nelson; children: Chuck (Margo) Nelson; Caroline (Kurt) Stamp; Brenda (Terry) Thomas; Tom (Michelle) Nelson; daughter-in-law Robin Nelson; 13 grandchildren; 23 great grandchildren; siblings Kay Zimmerman; Denis Nelson; Oran (Donna) Nelson

He is survived by his wife Beverly Nelson; children: Chuck (Margo) Nelson; Caroline (Kurt) Stamp; Brenda (Terry) Thomas; Tom (Michelle) Nelson; daughter-in-law Robin Nelson; 13 grandchildren; 23 great grandchildren; siblings Kay Zimmerman; Denis Nelson; Oran (Donna) Nelson

