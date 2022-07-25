James “Jim” Nelson Obituary

Private Graveside Services for 84 year old James “Jim” Nelson of Persia will be Saturday, July 30th at the Valley View Cemetery in Persia. Visitation will be Friday, July 29th from 5PM to 7PM at the Pauley Jones Funeral Home in Harlan. The Pauley Jones Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements

Nelson of Persia will be Saturday at the Valley View Cemetery in Persia. Visitation will be Friday from 5PM to 7PM at the Pauley Jones Funeral Home in Harlan. The Pauley Jones Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

He is survived by his wife Beverly Nelson; children: Chuck (Margo) Nelson; Caroline (Kurt) Stamp; Brenda (Terry) Thomas; Tom (Michelle) Nelson; daughter-in-law Robin Nelson; 13 grandchildren; 23 great grandchildren; siblings Kay Zimmerman; Denis Nelson; Oran (Donna) Nelson