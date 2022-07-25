ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Final Day To Apply For The State Rental Assistance Program

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe State Rental Assistance Program is accepting pre-applications for the rental assistance waitlist until 5pm Monday. All pre-applications submitted online during the open enrollment period will be entered into a database and a lottery system will be used to select applicants for the...

4,000 tenants to receive state rental assistance out of 86,000 applicants

Fewer than 5% of the roughly 86,000 people who applied for a slice of the state’s rental assistance program will receive aid, according to the state Department of Community Affairs. The rental assistance program will accept just 4,000 households — 1,000 in each category of disabled, family, unhoused, and...
HOUSE RENT
Grocery Rates Up, More Funds For Bridge Card Holders

(CBS DETROIT) — Bringing home the bacon is getting pricey. “I have four kids, yep, so it’s a lot especially when you’re not really getting assistance out here,” said Shawntell Pollard during her grocery trip at Atlas Market in Detroit. The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Price Outlook shows an 11% increase in 2022. Last year the USDA reported a 3.5 percent increase in grocery food costs, a stark difference compared to today’s rates. “It’s like six of us in the house and food is ridiculous,” said Omar Brownlee, a shopper. “Don’t make no sense. Everything should go back down.” Those with Bridge Cards will get a little more this month. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services is issuing an extra $95 minimum. Eligible SNAP households could get up to $1,500 more for a family of eight. “We’re excited about it because we know it has a very meaningful impact to a lot of low-income residents that do depend on food assistance to meet their dietary needs,” said MDHHS Chief Deputy Director of Opportunity Lew Roubal. Over 700,000 households across the state will benefit from emergency food allotments this month. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
DETROIT, MI
#The Rental#New Jersey#Srap
NJ warns businesses charging credit card fees to customers

The New Jersey Division of Consumer Affairs is warning restaurants and other businesses over credit card surcharges. With rising inflation and other factors squeezing all segments of the economy, many businesses have started adding fees and surcharges to try and remain viable. Businesses are charged a processing fee from the credit card company up to 3.5% of the purchase price. Especially for small businesses and restaurants, this can be a significant expense.
BUSINESS
New York State Removing Taxes On These Essential Items

New York State continues the battle against inflation by removing taxes on certain items. Earlier this year, New York State waived the taxes on gasoline to help ease the cost of a gallon of gas, and it has saved New Yorkers about 16 cents per gallon since the Gas Tax Holiday went into effect across the state.
BUSINESS
In-Person Appointments For Unemployment Claims Now Available

The New Jersey Labor Department is now offering in-person appointments for people still dealing with unemployment claims, the first time such appointments are available for the general public. People looking to schedule an appointment through the Labor Department website or by calling the agency. The Labor Department has offered appointments...
ECONOMY
Cadrene Heslop

New Relief Proposal For Low-Income New Jersey Families

Paterson, New Jersey has proposed monthly payments of $400 under a new plan to help its citizens. The state received $46 million from the Biden administration's American Rescue Plan. New Jersey officials plan to use the money to give locals monthly direct payments. The North Jersey local government proposal aims to use $1.4 million of the Rescue Plan monies for this purpose. It will become an extension of the Guaranteed Income Program. (source)
PATERSON, NJ
Governor Murphy Launches Year 3 of Charge Up New Jersey Electric Vehicle Incentive Program, Unveils New Residential EV Charger Program

Governor Phil Murphy today announced the launch of Year Three of the State’s popular Charge Up New Jersey electric vehicle (EV) incentive program and also unveiled the State’s new residential EV charger program. Both the Charge-Up New Jersey Program and the Residential Charger Program are key parts of the landmark electric vehicle legislation signed into law by the Governor two years ago. Further, the State released the names of the newest grantees and launched the next application window for the New Jersey Board of Public Utilities’ (NJBPU) three other EV incentive programs.
POLITICS
NJ to receive nearly 2.8M in restitution, other recoveries from settlement with Mallinckrodt in lawsuit alleging underpayment of Medicaid drug rebates

BEDMINSTER TOWNSHIP, NJ (Somerset County) – New Jersey has joined with 49 other states, Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico, and the federal government to settle allegations of fraud against Mallinckrodt ARD, LLC, (formerly known as Questcor Pharmaceuticals, Inc.), a U.S. subsidiary of the Irish pharmaceutical company Mallinckrodt plc (collectively Mallinckrodt), which sells and markets pharmaceutical products throughout the nation, according to Acting Attorney General Matthew J. Platkin.
BEDMINSTER TOWNSHIP, NJ
Letters: There's help for those struggling to pay water bills, if local systems make it available

Back in January, the Water Collaborative of Greater New Orleans called on our state leaders to ensure that every Louisianan has access to safe drinking water and sanitation services. No one should have their water turned off because they can’t afford to pay. Yet, in New Orleans, three-quarters of low-income residents live in neighborhoods where the average water and sewer bill is unaffordable. And as of May, nearly one in five Orleans Parish customers were past due on their water bill by more than two months and, on average, owed more than $1,800.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Parts Of New Jersey Now Experiencing A Moderate Drought

Despite the recent rainfall experienced in parts of the state, parts of New Jersey are now officially in a drought zone, according to the latest maps from the National Drought Mitigation Center. According to the map, several counties in Central Jersey are now experiencing a “moderate drought,” while the rest...
ENVIRONMENT
Louisiana approved to issue Summer P-EBT benefits

BATON ROUGE, La. - Pandemic EBT benefits will be issued from late summer into fall for eligible children in K-12 schools. The Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS), and Louisiana Department of Education (LDOE), received federal approval to expand the pandemic EBT program. Each eligible child will receive...
LOUISIANA STATE

