Final Day To Apply For The State Rental Assistance Program

(CBS DETROIT) — Bringing home the bacon is getting pricey. "I have four kids, yep, so it's a lot especially when you're not really getting assistance out here," said Shawntell Pollard during her grocery trip at Atlas Market in Detroit. The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Price Outlook shows an 11% increase in 2022. Last year the USDA reported a 3.5 percent increase in grocery food costs, a stark difference compared to today's rates. "It's like six of us in the house and food is ridiculous," said Omar Brownlee, a shopper. "Don't make no sense. Everything should go back down." Those with Bridge Cards will get a little more this month. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services is issuing an extra $95 minimum. Eligible SNAP households could get up to $1,500 more for a family of eight. "We're excited about it because we know it has a very meaningful impact to a lot of low-income residents that do depend on food assistance to meet their dietary needs," said MDHHS Chief Deputy Director of Opportunity Lew Roubal. Over 700,000 households across the state will benefit from emergency food allotments this month.

DETROIT, MI ・ 22 HOURS AGO