WASHINGTON - A barrage of bullets left two men dead in Southeast D.C. overnight in the latest act of gun violence that has contributed to a rise in homicides in the District. Investigators say the two men were shot Wednesday night just before 10:30 p.m. near 4th Street and Galveston Street. The shooting deaths brought the city's homicide total to 124 so far this year. At this time last year, the District had reported 112 homicides.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 3 HOURS AGO