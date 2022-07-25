ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Monroe, LA

Morning Forecast – Tuesday, July 25th

By Lexi Birmingham
 3 days ago

WEST MONROE, LA. – (07/25/22) TODAY: Happy Monday! It will be a hot one to kick off the new work week. Look for highs in the upper 90s to lower 100s under partly cloudy skies this afternoon with heat index values 105 or greater. Heat...

Evening Forecast – Tuesday, July 26th

West Monroe, LA – (07/26/22) Another afternoon with spotty showers and storms with most remaining rain free. Temperatures fall to the mid 70s overnight with skies staying mostly clear. High temperatures for Wednesday return to the upper 90s and lower triple digits, rain chances are near 10%. Rain chances...
NBC 10 News Today: National Chicken Finger Day

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Today is National Chicken Finger Day, and NBC 10's Lexi Bermingham and Hunter Elyse celebrated by eating Raising Cane's in the studio. For more information about National Chicken Finger Day, watch the video above.
West Monroe, LA
NBC 10 News Today: Adopt a Pet

UNION COUNTY, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — Are you looking to adopt a pet? Today, we are looking at some pets at the Union County Animal Protection Society that is looking for a forever home! If you would like to adopt one of the animals in the video player above, call UCAPS at 870-862-0502 or visit them in person at 1000 Sunset Road in El Dorado.
BOIL ADVISORY: Greater Ouachita Water Company issues boil advisory

OUACHITA PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Greater Ouachita Water Company issued a boil advisory for its customers. According to reports, some customers are experiencing low water pressure and other water issues. As of now, the Greater Ouachita Water Company is working to resolve the issue and the boil advisory will be effective until further notice.
More information released on the body found in Catahoula Parish

UPDATE (07/27/2022; 11:05 AM) (KTVE/KARD) — On Saturday, July 23, 2022, Catahoula Parish Sheriff's Department received a call from a fisherman in the Black River regarding a body floating in the water approximately one mile south of Jonesville, La. According to authorities, they recovered and sent the body to Louisiana Forensics in Youngsville, La. for […]
Body recovered from river in Catahoula Parish

CATAHOULA PARISH, La. (KNOE) - Authorities in Catahoula Parish are investigating the discovery of a body that was recovered from a Northeast Louisiana river. Although initially thought to be male, the sheriff's office now believes the body to be that of a female. They say there are no other defining markers at this time. Race and age is unknown.
Local Winners at Dixie World Series

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Congratulations to the Monroe 9U Baseball team for winning at the Dixie World Series on Sunday, July 24, 2022! If any viewers have a video of their team being victorious at the Dixie World Series, send the video to kardsports@nexstar.tv.
Age range estimated on female body found floating in La. river

CATAHOULA PARISH, La. (KNOE) - Authorities have released an update regarding the body of a woman pulled from a river in Catahoula Parish on Monday. The following information was released by the Catahoula Parish Sheriff's Office on Tuesday:. "On Saturday, July 23, 2022, a call was received from a...
West Monroe traffic leads to fatal crash

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On July 20, 2022, at 4:25 PM, the West Monroe Police Department responded to a crash involving six vehicles on Interstate 20 eastbound near Thomas Road. According to officers, the investigation determined that a tow truck, driven by 24-year-old John Thomas Garrett II, struck two vehicles that either stopped or […]
New businesses coming to Ruston soon

A new housing unit is scheduled to be constructed on West California Avenue in the very near future. Lincoln Parish Economic Development Director Phillip M. Smart said that a 240-bed apartment complex in the lot adjacent to Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen, in the space that formerly held Church's Fried Chicken with the additional lot behind it.
Sterlington woman dies after Ouachita Parish crash

OUACHITA PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Saturday, July 23, 2022, just after 9 PM, Louisiana State Police responded to a two-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 165 south of Louisiana Highway 2. The crash claimed the life of 76-year-old Mary C. Robertson of Sterlington, La. According to the investigation, Robertson's 2011 Ford Explorer was traveling south […]
76-year-old Sterlington woman dies following crash on Hwy 165

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Louisiana State Police are investigating a crash they say claimed the life of a 76-year-old woman from Sterlington. They say the crash happened on Saturday, July 23, 2022, around 9:00 p.m. Louisiana State Police Troop F responded to a two-vehicle crash on U.S. Hwy 165 south of LA Hwy 2.
Feed Your Soul: Shay's Restaurant

WINNSBORO, La. (KNOE) - When most people are visiting Louisiana they come looking for a certain flavor and style of fare, Louisiana-style comfort food. Shay's Restaurant in Winnsboro is one place you can find a few different offerings that will satisfy that craving. The atmosphere is inviting and if...
Six-vehicle crash in West Monroe claims life of 68-year-old woman

WEST MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The West Monroe Police Department responded to a crash involving six vehicles on Interstate 20 (eastbound) around Thomas Road on Wednesday, July 20, 2022, at around 4:25 p.m. Officials said that the initial investigation determined that Donnie Plunk's tow truck -- driven by John Thomas...
State of Louisiana Passes Parish-Specific Law Benefiting Strategic Biofuels Project

COLUMBIA, La.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 27, 2022-- Strategic Biofuels, the leader in developing negative carbon footprint renewable fuels plants, announced today that the State of Louisiana recently enhanced its nation-leading carbon capture and sequestration (CCS) legislation with provisions that provide additional carbon dioxide (CO 2 ) reservoir storage security for projects in Caldwell Parish, the site of Strategic Biofuels' Louisiana Green Fuels (LGF) Project.
