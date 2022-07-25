ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Drier, warmer before major monsoon surge

By Chris Tomer
FOX31 Denver
FOX31 Denver
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YUttI_0grnmoDV00

DENVER ( KDVR ) — After half an inch to an inch of total rainfall on Sunday, Monday will be drier with only a 10-20% chance for afternoon thunderstorms. Highs will be around 90 degrees in Denver.

The central and northern mountains will also be drier with a 10-20% chance of afternoon thunderstorms. The southern mountains have the highest rain chance at 60-80%. Flash flooding will be possible.

What year did Denver have most 100-degree days?
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XxMrM_0grnmoDV00
Future radar 5 p.m. Monday

The next monsoon surge occurs Thursday and Friday and it looks major. Meteorologist Chris Tomer said to expect a 60% chance of rain/thunderstorms in Denver and across the Front Range both days. High temperatures will also drop into the 70s.

When I-70 is closed through Glenwood Canyon, here are the alternate routes

Flash flooding in the mountains is possible Thursday and Friday especially, over the burn scars.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DvqGH_0grnmoDV00

Conditions will turn drier Saturday and Sunday and highs in the 80s and 90s will return.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.

Comments / 1

Plumb Joy
2d ago

What happened yesterday, not enough rain for the flashfloods they warned about? Predicting has never been our governments best strength, not that they have any and when wrong like the narcissists they are they deny and try to hide it like the myocarditis and other causing vax they forced people to take, very scary.

Reply
3
 

DENVER EAT & DRINK

More
 

DENVER THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Denver

Colorodans should be ready for more rain following flooding on Tuesday

Heavy rainfall on Tuesday caused a driver to get stuck in their vehicle in street flooding near 26th Avenue and Kipling. Many Coloradoans spent Wednesday cleaning up the mess left behind from multiple storms that rolled over the state, specifically through the Denver metro area and areas near Burlington.A large tree snapped and damaged a roof in Lakewood. It's not clear anyone was hurt in the storms.First Alert Meteorologist Ashton Altieri says the Denver, Boulder, and Fort Collins areas will experience an unusual summer day on Wednesday with showers and thunderstorms generally waiting until after 9pm instead of arriving in the afternoon. Overnight thunder is uncommon in the metro area but it will be possible Wednesday night. A First Alert Weather Day has been declared for July 28 as a flood watch is expected to be expanded north into the central and northern mountains of Colorado including the fire burn scars closer to Denver like East Troublesome and Cameron Peak. These scars have at least an "elevated" threat for flash flooding on both Thursday and Friday.
DENVER, CO
FOX31 Denver

92 degrees before monsoon surge

DENVER (KDVR) — The Pinpoint Weather Team is forecasting a dry Wednesday morning across the Front Range with a 20% chance of afternoon thunderstorms. Highs will be around 92. The central mountains can expect a 30-50% chance of afternoon thunderstorms. There will be a lower chance of moisture in the northern mountains and a higher […]
DENVER, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Denver, CO
County
Denver, CO
CBS Denver

Denver Weather: Incoming Heavy Downpours Prompts First Alert Weather Day

Slow moving thunderstorms will bring the potential for heavy rain and localized flooding to southwest Colorado on Wednesday followed by Denver and the Front Range on Thursday.The Denver, Boulder, and Fort Collins areas will experience an unusual summer day on Wednesday with showers and thunderstorms generally waiting until after 9pm instead of arriving in the afternoon. Overnight thunder is uncommon in the metro area but it will be possible Wednesday night.Prior to the rain eventually reaching the urban corridor, southwest Colorado will get hit with heavy downpours during the day on Wednesday. There is a Flood Watch in effect from...
DENVER, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Monsoon#Drier#Thunderstorms#Glenwood Canyon#Meteorologist#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
CBS Denver

Colorado Weather: A deluge of rain is coming to parts of the state causing flash flooding concerns

After mostly dry weather on Monday, typical summer chances for afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms return to the forecast on Tuesday. The Denver, Boulder, and Fort Collins areas have a 30-40% chance for rain on Tuesday and a similar chance on Wednesday. By early evening both days, most of the thunderstorm activity should be on the Eastern Plains where a couple storms could be severe with large hail and/or damaging wind. No severe weather is expected in the metro area.
DENVER, CO
Estes Park Trail Gazette

PHOTOS: Summer storm pelts Estes Park

Heavy rain and hail pelted downtown Estes Park on Wednesday, July 27. Some cars were even stuck by the water accumulating in the streets. A flash flood warning is in effect for the eastern part of Larimer County until 11:30 p.m. There are unconfirmed reports of 12 to 16″ of...
ESTES PARK, CO
FOX31 Denver

Which rivers are still open for rafting season?

DENVER (KDVR) — Colorado summers offer an array of outdoor activities from hiking, boating, and camping, to rafting and kayaking. With a monsoon surge on the way, the Colorado River Outfitters Association is providing an update on river water levels for the remainder of the rafting season. According to...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Not as hot Sunday with chance for hail in t-storms

DENVER(CBS)- After another super hot day across Colorado Saturday with temperatures in the 90s and 100s afternoon thunderstorms and a passing cold front helped to cut the heat.The cold front pushed thru NE Colorado Saturday afternoon helping to lift a few of the thunderstorms early on. Some of those storms produced heavy rain across the Cameron Peak Burn Scar and Horsetooth Reservoir prompting a Flash Flood Warning. Sunday may start with a few light showers across the Denver metro area on Sunday morning.  The combination of the cooler air and monsoon moisture will help to get more slow moving thunderstorms over most of the state on Sunday.  Some of the storms over eastern parts of the state may be severe with the possibility of 1 inch diameter hail and/or 60 mph wind gusts.High temperatures over northeastern Colorado and the Denver urban corridor will be in the 80s with 90s in the southeast and western slope. Mountain temperatures will cool into the 70s.
FOX31 Denver

FOX31 Denver

26K+
Followers
11K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX31 Denver KDVR covers the latest breaking news, weather, sports, and more at KDVR.com, along with Colorado's Own Channel 2 KWGN.

 https://kdvr.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy