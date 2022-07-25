Drier, warmer before major monsoon surge

DENVER ( KDVR ) — After half an inch to an inch of total rainfall on Sunday, Monday will be drier with only a 10-20% chance for afternoon thunderstorms. Highs will be around 90 degrees in Denver.

The central and northern mountains will also be drier with a 10-20% chance of afternoon thunderstorms. The southern mountains have the highest rain chance at 60-80%. Flash flooding will be possible.

Future radar 5 p.m. Monday

The next monsoon surge occurs Thursday and Friday and it looks major. Meteorologist Chris Tomer said to expect a 60% chance of rain/thunderstorms in Denver and across the Front Range both days. High temperatures will also drop into the 70s.

Flash flooding in the mountains is possible Thursday and Friday especially, over the burn scars.

Conditions will turn drier Saturday and Sunday and highs in the 80s and 90s will return.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.