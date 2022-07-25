ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Thunderstorms impacting morning drive

By Nick Bender
KMBC.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKANSAS CITY, Mo. — Slow-moving downpours and embedded thunderstorms will continue through much of Monday morning, before tapering off and shifting mainly north of I-70 later this afternoon. High 78. There...

www.kmbc.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KMBC.com

Scattered showers may impact your morning and afternoon plans

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms may impact your plans Thursday morning and afternoon, though rain shouldn’t be widespread and long lasting. High 83. Mostly cloudy and relatively cooler Friday and Saturday. Highs in the lower 80s. Cloudy with a chance of rain and thunderstorms Sunday. High 83. Mostly sunny next Monday through Friday with building heat and humidity. Highs climbing into the lower and middle 90s each day with heat index values above 100.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KMBC.com

Rain chances continue in the metro

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Rain is moving out this morning with a drier afternoon ahead. High 85. Another round of rain and thunderstorms is likely overnight into early Thursday morning. Rain may linger through the morning drive with the potential for heavy rainfall and localized flash flooding. Mostly cloudy and dry Thursday afternoon. High 80. Mostly cloudy Friday. High 80. Mostly cloudy Saturday. High 81. Mostly cloudy Sunday with a slight chance of showers. High 83. Warmer and more humid Monday with a slight chance of showers. High 90. Hot and humid Tuesday through next Thursday with highs in the middle and upper 90s.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KMBC.com

Scattered showers possible throughout Tuesday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms are possible Tuesday morning and afternoon. High 83. Rain and thunderstorms are likely overnight into early Wednesday morning. Mostly cloudy Wednesday afternoon. High 86. Another round of rain and thunderstorms are possible Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Mostly cloudy Thursday afternoon. High 84. Mostly cloudy Friday. High 80. Mostly cloudy Saturday. High 83. Mostly cloudy Sunday and Monday with a slight chance of showers both days. Highs in the middle 80s to near 90. Heat and humidity return next Tuesday and Wednesday with highs in the middle 90s.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KMBC.com

Rain chances keep temperatures down in KC

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — KC is much cooler and wetter, with rain chances to start the workweek. The front will focus on scattered rain and a few storms in the evening, with more widespread rain and storms overnight. Monday's low falls to the middle 60s. Below-average temperatures return on...
KANSAS CITY, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Kansas City, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

Lane Closure Scheduled For Northbound MO 291 Bridge Over MO River This Week

A bridge closure in the Kansas City northland could impact some area residents daily commute this week. Mo-Dot has announced they will be closing the left lane of the northbound Missouri Route 291 Bridge over the Missouri River daily beginning at 9 a.m. until about 2 p.m. today (Tuesday, July 26) through Thursday, July 29. Crews will be inspecting a gas pipeline attached to the bridge.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KMBC.com

Climate change means more trouble for allergy sufferers

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Our changing climate is leading to changes in our daily lives. For allergy sufferers, that may mean your itchy nose and watery eyes will get worse. Grass, ragweed, and mold are just a few of the culprits behind a worsening allergy season. As the climate changes, allergy season is starting earlier and lasting longer.
KANSAS CITY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thunderstorms#Heavy Rain#Tornado
KMBC.com

Community lines procession route to honor North Kansas City Officer Daniel Vasquez

NORTH KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The community lined the procession route Wednesday as Officer Daniel Vasquez made his way from the funeral service to his final resting place. Many stood along Armour Road near the North Kansas City Police Department. KMBC 9 talked to people paying their respects and showing their gratitude for an officer who made the ultimate sacrifice.
NORTH KANSAS CITY, MO
republic-online.com

Wild bridge idea becomes lasting legacy

The first time I visited Bill Wittenbrink’s home was the summer before I reached ninth grade. I went to school with one of his grandchildren, and I was invited to a small party to go swim at their pond. That was my first time meeting Bill and his family, and he made an immediate impression on me.
MIAMI COUNTY, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
KMBC.com

Kansas City Zoo expecting new Eastern Black Rhino Calf

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — There's a baby boom coming to the Kansas City Zoo soon. Zoo officials announced an Eastern Black Rhinoceros calf is expected to be born this winter. Specialists say the calf will be born in either December 2022 or January 2023 to mom Zuri and father Ruka.
KANSAS CITY, MO
inkansascity.com

This Weekend In Kansas City: July 29-30

Kansas City weekends are always brimming with possibilities. If you’re not sure what to do, here are five goings-on around town. Is it really summer in the Kansas City if you haven’t attended at least one county or state fair? The Leavenworth County Fair offers the complete fair experience with games, contests, derbies, food, rides, and exhibits that showcase the robust farmlands right next door to Kansas City in Leavenworth County. Between rodeos, horse shows, auctions, and bull riding, there’s plenty to do all weekend long.
KANSAS CITY, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy