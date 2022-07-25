Thunderstorms impacting morning drive

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Rain is moving out this morning with a drier afternoon ahead. High 85. Another round of rain and thunderstorms is likely overnight into early Thursday morning. Rain may linger through the morning drive with the potential for heavy rainfall and localized flash flooding. Mostly cloudy and dry Thursday afternoon. High 80. Mostly cloudy Friday. High 80. Mostly cloudy Saturday. High 81. Mostly cloudy Sunday with a slight chance of showers. High 83. Warmer and more humid Monday with a slight chance of showers. High 90. Hot and humid Tuesday through next Thursday with highs in the middle and upper 90s.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO