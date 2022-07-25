ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waldorf, MD

Woman shot to death outside apartment building in Waldorf

WUSA9
WUSA9
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWALDORF, Md. — Police are investigating a homicide after a woman was found shot to death outside an apartment complex Sunday evening. The Charles County Sheriff's Office said the call came into the...

www.wusa9.com

Comments / 15

Marvin Hagler
3d ago

Waldorf is NOT the place it used to be in the 80, 90s or earlier 00s..

Reply(3)
7
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WUSA9

Pregnant bystander shot multiple times in Southeast DC

WASHINGTON — A pregnant woman got caught in the crossfire of a shooting in Southeast, D.C. Wednesday, and was hit by three bullets. More than 100 rounds were fired, according to police. DC Police Commander John Branch said officers responded to the 2700 block of Wade Road in response...
WASHINGTON, DC
DC News Now

Pregnant woman hurt after more than 100 shots fired in DC

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) said it was trying to find the people involved in a shoot-out in Southeast that left a pregnant woman seriously hurt Wednesday afternoon. Police said that several people in two cars started shooting at each other in the 2700 block of Wade Rd. SE shortly […]
WASHINGTON, DC
fox5dc.com

Woman shot in Southeast; Police searching for suspects

WASHINGTON - Police are investigating a shooting in Southeast, D.C. that left a woman injured Wednesday afternoon. The call, police say, came in at 3:05 p.m. According to the report, the suspect drove a vehicle down the 2600 block of Birney Place near the Barry Farm Recreation Center and fired multiple rounds.
WASHINGTON, DC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Waldorf, MD
Crime & Safety
City
Waldorf, MD
County
Charles County, MD
State
Maryland State
Charles County, MD
Crime & Safety
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
CBS Baltimore

Man critical, 2 women hurt after triple shooting in East Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- Three people were injured in a triple shooting overnight in East Baltimore, police said. Officers responded around 12:30 a.m. Thursday to the 1100 block of McAlear Court for a Shot Spotter alert. There, they found a 42-year-old man and a 37-year-old woman shot, police said. Both were hospitalized, and the man is listed in critical condition, police said. The woman is in stable condition. A 36-year-old woman investigators believe is the third victim of the shooting was found at an area hospital, and she was listed in stable condition, police said. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 410-396-2433 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Man, 33, killed in Northeast Baltimore shooting

BALTIMORE -- A 33-year-old man died from his injuries after he was shot multiple times Tuesday night in Northeast Baltimore, police said. Officers responded at 10:41 p.m. to the 3200 block of Fenwick Avenue, in the Montebello area, for the shooting. There, they found the man with gunshot wounds to the chest, police said. He was transported to Johns Hopkins Hospital, where he died a short time later, police said. The homicide remains under investigation. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call detectives at 410-396-2100 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.  
BALTIMORE, MD
NBC Washington

Woman, 29, Fatally Shot Outside Charles County Apartment Complex

A 29-year-old woman was found fatally shot Sunday night outside an apartment complex in Charles County, Maryland, and authorities are still searching for the person or people responsible. Officers were called to the complex off October Place in Waldorf about 10:20 p.m. after the sound of gunshots was reported. They...
CHARLES COUNTY, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Apartment Building#Violent Crime
fox5dc.com

DC woman abducted at gunpoint by boyfriend found safe, police say

WASHINGTON - A woman in the District who police were searching for Wednesday after they believe she was abducted at gunpoint by her boyfriend is now safe, according to a family member and police. Police released an image of 30-year-old Selita Lee who they say was forced into a vehicle...
WASHINGTON, DC
foxbaltimore.com

Man shot while talking with friends, police say

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A man was shot Tuesday afternoon and walked into a local hospital seeking treatment, police said. According to police, just after 4:30, officers responded to a local hospital after a victim walked in. Once on scene, officers located a 34-year-old man with gunshot wounds to the...
BALTIMORE, MD
WUSA9

DC violence leaves 6 shot in less than 24 hours

WASHINGTON — Police in D.C. are investigating a pair of shootings that happened about 45 minutes apart in the early hours of Thursday morning. Metropolitan Police Department officers responded to the 4300 block of Livingston Road Southeast around 12:50 a.m. after receiving a 911 call reporting a shooting in the area. When police arrived on scene they found a man with a gunshot wound to the upper torso. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment. Police said the man has since died from his injuries and detectives are investigating the shooting as a homicide.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WUSA9

3 women wanted for Bowie carjacking

Police are asking for the public's help in identifying a trio of women wanted for a carjacking in which a pedestrian was struck. Officers with the Bowie Police Department were called to a Safeway parking lot in the 4100 block of Northview Drive Tuesday night around 9:20 p.m. for a reported carjacking. Police say a pedestrian was hit as three women left the scene in the stolen car. The pedestrian's injury was not serious and was treated on the scene.
BOWIE, MD
Shore News Network

Maryland Man Robbed of All Belongings and Car

SEVERN, MD- The Anne Arundel County Police Department is investigating a carjacking that took place at the 1800 block of Oriole Court on Sunday. “The victim advised police that what they believed to be four black male juveniles approached them as they stopped in the 8200 block of Stewarton Court in Severn,” according to investigators. “One of the suspects was armed with a black handgun and demanded all of the victim’s property.”
SEVERN, MD
CBS Baltimore

Day care owner accused of shooting husband acted in self-defense, attorney says

BALTIMORE -- James Weems Jr., a retired Baltimore City police officer, appeared in a Washington, D.C., courtroom Wednesday and agreed he would not fight extradition back to Maryland where he will face child molestation charges stemming from his work at his wife's daycare center in Baltimore County. Police said Weems' wife, Shanteari, the owner of Lil Kidz Kastle daycare in Owings Mills, shot him last Thursday while they were at the Mandarin Oriental hotel in Washington during a confrontation about the abuse.Her attorney, Tony Garcia, spoke one-on-one with WJZ Investigator Mike Hellgren Wednesday about the case. He said Shanteari Weems recently learned about...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
WUSA9

WUSA9

Washington, DC
39K+
Followers
10K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Washington, D.C. local news

 https://www.wusa9.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy