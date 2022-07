Everyone please celebrate the big t-showers that flooded parts of far northeast El Paso County today around Hueco Tanks. Those storms cropped up at the critical heating time, and our high today was below 100 (97 officially)… the first time in ten days!! Now, we can be Weather Watchers without the extreme heat, such as the beautiful picture of a storm and rainbow (below) captured by Gilbert Alfaro.

EL PASO COUNTY, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO