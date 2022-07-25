Family Dollar store recalls: Over 430 products recalled over improper temperature storage issues

The Food and Drug Administration has given a warning to four companies selling honey-based products that may contain drug ingredients used in Viagra and Cialis. Product samples from four companies, including Thirstyrun, MKS Enterprise, Shopaax.com, and 1am USA Incorporated dba Pleasure Products USA, contained active drug ingredients found in Cialis and Viagra that were not listed on the product labels, laboratory testing by the FDA found. Tadalafil and sildenafil, respectively, are FDA-approved drugs used to treat men with erectile dysfunction that can only be used with permission from healthcare professionals, and companies marketing food products containing these ingredients violate federal law, according to a press release the FDA released Tuesday.

