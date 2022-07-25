ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
K-Pop’s Girls Generation Continue Comeback, to Release Studio Album in August

By Patrick Frater
Variety
Variety
 3 days ago
SM Entertainment

Korean pop act Girls Generation will release new studio album “Forever 1” on Aug. 8, their agency SM Entertainment announced on Monday. It will be their first album in six years and accelerate a comeback movement that began last year.

The girl group was originally founded in 2007 as an act with nine members. It enjoyed strong success with hits including “Girls’ Generation,” “Gee,” “Genie” and “Lion Heart,” running through to 2015. By that time one member had been fired, cutting the performer numbers to eight.

They released their last album “Holiday Night” in 2017 and went on hiatus later the same year, but they made a point of saying that Girls Generation was not disbanding. Around the same time, three members quit SM Entertainment and several also then pursued a solo career. During the Girls Generation hiatus, boy band BTS and the all female Blackpink, have dominated the category and lifted it to unprecedented levels of international success.

All eight members of Girls Generation will return for the new album, Korean news agency Yonhap reported. The album will have ten tracks and the release coincide with the 15th anniversary of the founding of the band. Teaser art for “Forever 1” was disclosed Monday.

Preliminary comeback steps were begun last year, when the members made an appearance on variety show “You Quiz on the Block.” SM gave notice of further activities from March onwards. The group also took part in their own reality show “Soshi TamTam,” which began airing on JTBC from July 5, 2022.

They are also expected to perform at the “SM Town Live 2022: SMCU Express @ Human City Suwon” concert at Seoul’s World Cup Stadium on Aug. 20.

