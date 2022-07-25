Aldi is selling blooming lovely dried-flower bouquets – and they’re less than £30

Dried arrangements can last years if they’re handled with care (The Independent)

Long-lasting, stylish, sustainable and, best of all, very low-maintenance, dried flowers are the interior trend that’s here to stay. And now, Aldi is launching its very own range of blooming beautiful bouquets.

Whether the centrepiece for your table or the point of interest for your mantlepiece, dried flowers are a simple yet effective way to spruce up your space.

Bursting with colour, the options for blooms in dried-flower bouquets are endless – from eucalyptus, pampas grass and lavender to roses and palm spears. A great alternative to fresh flowers, these dried arrangements can be enjoyed for years to come if they’re handled with care and kept out of direct sunlight.

With most bouquets from market leaders such as Bloom & Wild or Trouva costing upwards of £50, Aldi’s £29.99 bunches are perfect for shopping the trend on a budget.

Available online from Thursday 28 July and to pre-order now, you can choose between a cheery pink bouquet or a more understated neutral bunch. Here’s everything you need to know.

Aldi pink dried flowers: £29.99, Aldi.co.uk – available 28 July

(Aldi)

Helping to make the perfect bunch for gifting, Aldi’s pink dried bouquet arrives in vintage-inspired kraft paper and is tied with blue ribbon.

Packed with colour, this bunch boasts a varied range of bright blooms, from pampas grass to spray rose and white delphinium. The peach, pink, white and neutral hues look to perfectly complement one another.

For display, fan them out and team with a matching pink vase for a dopamine-heavy centrepiece.

Aldi specially selected dried flowers: £29.99, Aldi.co.uk – available 28 July

(Aldi )

If neutrals suit your interiors better, Aldi’s specially selected dried flowers bouquet is also available in this more muted bunch – arriving wrapped in vintage-inspired kraft and tied with the same blue ribbon.

Made up of pampas grass, subtle-toned bunny tails and white delphinium, the pleasing array of blooms is perfect for adding some subtle florals into your space.

