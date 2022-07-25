ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Change of England white-ball captain a ‘natural shift’, Reece Topley claims

By Sonia Twigg
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZAWks_0grnlbmH00

Reece Topley believes the shift from Eoin Morgan ’s tenure as England white-ball captain to his successor Jos Buttler has been a seamless transition.

Morgan stepped down at the end of June having held the role for seven-and-a-half years, including leading them to their maiden men’s World Cup victory in 2019.

Under Morgan, both the one-day international and Twenty20 sides reached number one world rankings but since he announced his retirement from England duty they were beaten in the T20 and ODI series by India before drawing 1-1 with South Africa after the decider was washed out.

Ben Stokes has also stepped away from the 50-over game after feeling he could no longer play to his best across all three formats.

However, despite post-Morgan results, Topley believes it has been no different for the squads, ahead of the upcoming three-match T20 series against the Proteas.

“I think it’s quite a natural shift actually because in limited games for England I’ve actually played under Jos as a captain when Morgs (Morgan) was injured or whatever, so it’s actually almost like a seamless transition into it,” the Surrey left-armer said.

“The changing room is very similar as well, so I don’t think it’s too much about a change in feel around the changing room it’s almost like more of the same.

“Obviously there’s some guys that are at the start of an ODI career that have just come into the team as well but it’s not a case of a rebuild or a different feel in the changing room, just more of the same and hopefully we get some series wins because I know that Jos will be keen to get his first as a skipper.”

England’s white-ball players have three T20 internationals against the Proteas before heading into The Hundred, a rare opportunity to focus on one format, ahead of the T20 World Cup in October.

I suppose it is a block of T20 coming up and I suppose it's good in that you can hone your skills and you don't have to change between formats

Reece Topley

Topley believes the schedule bodes well for the players, and for the upcoming tournament in Australia.

“I suppose it is a block of T20 coming up and I suppose it’s good in that you can hone your skills and you don’t have to change between formats,” the 28-year-old said.

“I think it’s just good tactically for yourself as a cricketer, physically and even mentally, you’re just more clear in your mind about what you’ve got coming up and I think it only bodes well, to be honest.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Commonwealth Games opening ceremony LIVE: Latest updates as Birmingham 2022 begins

The 2022 Commonwealth Games begin in Birmingham tonight with the opening ceremony at the redeveloped Alexander Stadium, which will play host to athletics when it starts next week. Just over 10 years on from the memorable opening ceremony to the London Olympics, the creative team behind the show are expected to highlight the talent and diversity of the West Midlands in a performance that will be around three hours long. At its heart will be the Parade of Nations, as participating athletes from countries across the Commonwealth walk into the stadium under their flag. Diver Jack Laugher and weightlifter...
SPORTS
The Independent

Lewis Hamilton hails retiring Sebastian Vettel – Thursday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from July 28.FootballMarcus Rashford enjoyed himself.Love what you do ⚽️😍 pic.twitter.com/9oJT1UY9B1— Marcus Rashford MBE (@MarcusRashford) July 28, 2022Harry Maguire worked hard.Everton got their man.Officially a Blue! 🔵Welcome to Everton, @dwightmcneil! pic.twitter.com/3GztiWtHDb— Everton (@Everton) July 28, 2022Wilfried Zaha delved into the archives.Crazy throwback as we got promoted the next season ! All about the mindset 🧠 https://t.co/6fffnAzbuh— Wilfried Zaha (@wilfriedzaha) July 28, 2022And had a message on his boots.The boots 🤝❤️💙 @wilfriedzaha...
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

Charles poses for selfies with Commonwealth Games athletes ahead of opening

Prince Charles posed for selfies and team photos with hundreds of athletes ahead of the Birmingham Commonwealth Games opening ceremony.The Games open on Thursday, promising to be the biggest sporting festival in the UK since the London Olympics a decade ago.The event will open in Birmingham later at the Alexander Stadium – where the Prince of Wales will be in attendance, representing the Queen.Beforehand, Charles toured the main athletes’ village meeting sportsmen and sportswomen from dozens of nations, and posing for group photographs with teams including Scotland, Rwanda, Sierra Leone and – naturally – Wales.He spent half an hour chatting...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jos Buttler
Person
Eoin Morgan
Person
Ben Stokes
Person
Reece Topley
The Independent

Farewell Sebastian Vettel, a four-time F1 champion who stood for something bigger than racing

Murmurs had been brewing for weeks: will he? Won’t he? Yet if truth be told, for a four-time Formula 1 world champion no longer featuring at the top of the timesheets, this was one we should have all seen coming. From climate activist and LGBT+ rights campaigner to litter-picker and war-critic, Sebastian Vettel has long seen his role as much bigger than simply a racing driver. However, today’s inevitable announcement that F1’s youngest ever world champion will retire at the end of this season has still shocked many. Indeed, there was insatiable excitement among F1 fandom last night...
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

Almost 1,000 people may have died due to UK heatwave temperatures, analysis finds

Nearly 1,000 people could have died due to high temperatures during last week’s heatwave, a scientist has estimated.Antonio Gasparrini, a professor of biostatistics and epidemiology at the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine, said he had estimated that England and Wales could expect to see 948 excess deaths, the vast majority recorded among those 85 or over, between 17 July and 19 July.The estimate was calculated using forecast temperatures and a previous analysis of temperature-related mortality risk in different parts of England and Wales.Professor Gasparrini said thanks to the early warnings put out by the Met Office and the...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

F1 LIVE: Sebastian Vettel to retire at end of 2022 season as drivers pay tribute

Sebastian Vettel will retire from Formula One at the end of the 2022 season, it has been confirmed.The 35-year-old will bring the curtain down on a career which yielded four world championships and 53 Grand Prix wins. Vettel, who started his F1 career midway through the 2007 season, made the announcement ahead of this weekend’s Hungarian Grand Prix.“I have had the privilege of working with many fantastic people in Formula One over the past 15 years - there are far too many to mention and thank,” the German said on Thursday. “Over the past two years I have been...
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

Mary Earps hoping England are inspiring the nation with Euro 2022 displays

Mary Earps hopes England’s performances are serving to inspire as the Euro 2022 hosts prepare for Sunday’s Wembley final against Germany.Earps has also spoken about being congratulated by her fellow Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea following the 4-0 semi-final victory over Sweden at Bramall Lane on Tuesday.That result, sending the Lionesses into a first major tournament final since Euro 2009, had been preceded by three group-stage wins that included a competition-record 8-0 thrashing of Norway, and then a thrilling 2-1 extra-time triumph against Spain in the last eight.With the team one more victory away from claiming the first...
SOCCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#England#Retirement#Odi#Post Morgan
The Independent

What time is Commonwealth Games opening ceremony and how to watch on TV and online

The Commonwealth Games 2022 get underway with the opening ceremony tonight in Birmingham, kicking off almost two weeks of competition that will see over 6,500 athletes compete in 20 different sports.It all gets started with the opening ceremony, which will take place at the Alexandra Stadium - the venue that will also host the track and field events.Just over 10 years on from the memorable opening ceremony to the London Olympics, the creative team behind the show are expected to highlight the talent and diversity of the West Midlands in a show that will be around three hours long.Follow live...
WORLD
The Independent

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp plans extra pre-season game after campaign begins

Jurgen Klopp has revealed Liverpool will arrange another ‘pre-season’ friendly for after their Premier League campaign begins.The Reds begin their 2022-23 season when they face Manchester City in the Community Shield on Saturday before travelling to Fulham for their league opener on August 6.With this winter’s World Cup necessitating an early start, Reds manager Klopp feels his squad are under-prepared after a shortened pre-season.To counter that, he intends to continue playing friendlies into the season with a further fixture to be added to the schedule after the trip to Craven Cottage. Liverpool are already following up Saturday’s game by hosting...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Four-time world champion Sebastian Vettel to retire from Formula One

Sebastian Vettel has announced he is retiring from Formula One at the end of the season.The 35-year-old will bring the curtain down on a career which yielded four world championships and 53 wins.Vettel, who started his F1 career midway through the 2007 season and enjoyed his best years with Red Bull, made the announcement ahead of this weekend’s Hungarian Grand Prix.BREAKING: Sebastian Vettel has announced he will retire from F1 at the end of the 2022 season4 world titles53 race wins122 podiums1 phenomenal career#ThankYouSeb pic.twitter.com/K8BVXI6IAx— Formula 1 (@F1) July 28, 2022The Aston Martin driver, who lies 12th in the championship,...
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

Birmingham 2022 ready to put on a show amid uncertain future for Commonwealth Games

The 2022 Commonwealth Games will begin in Birmingham on Thursday, but for a long time they didn’t have an interested bidder at all. The Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF) called an emergency meeting two months before the application deadline in March 2014 as it searched for a viable host willing to foot the bill. Eventually the Canadian city of Edmonton and the South African city of Durban came forward with last-minute proposals, and when Edmonton later withdrew over a lack of funding, Durban was anointed.Nearly a century after Johannesburg had lost the right to host for refusing to accept non-white athletes,...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
India
Country
South Africa
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Neighbours: Last ever episode airs in Australia after 37 years

The long-running soap opera Neighbours has come to an end after 37 years, airing its final episode in Australia last night (27 July).Premiering in 1985, the hit Australian TV series will bid its farewell in the UK – where it found the most success – on Friday (29 July) at 9pm on Channel 5.Coming to a close after nearly 9,000 episodes, the show follows the loves, lives, and challenges of the residents on Ramsay Street, a cul-de-sac in the town of Erinsborough, Australia.Hundreds of fans came together to watch the last episode on a big screen in Melbourne, the...
WORLD
The Independent

Transfer news LIVE: Cristiano Ronaldo makes Man Utd demand as Juventus chase Liverpool striker

The Premier League returns next week and both Manchester United and Chelsea look set to define the final weeks of the transfer window with their business yet to conclude. While Cristiano Ronaldo has returned to training at Manchester United’s training base, the 37-year-old did not take part in a behind-closed-doors friendly with Wrexham on Wednesday and instead watched on from the side-lines and the Mail claims he has demanded to be freed of his contract.It comes as his agent Jorge Mendes leads showdown talks over his future, with Sir Alex Ferguson also reportedly involved in discussions with Erik ten...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Silence of Scotland’s white players ‘deeply shameful’ claims lawyer

The failure of Scotland’s white players to speak out following a damning report on racism within the sport is “deeply shameful”, according to a lawyer representing two men connected to the probe.Cricket Scotland has been placed into special measures after an independent review published on Monday identified 448 instances of institutional racism, with the board having resigned en masse the previous day.The review by consultancy firm Plan4Sport was commissioned late last year following allegations from former Scotland internationals Majid Haq and Qasim Sheikh.Well today at 2pm @MajidHaq @sheikhyssj1 & myself will be coming to cheer on Scotland against N Zealand...
SOCIETY
The Independent

The Independent

765K+
Followers
246K+
Post
362M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy