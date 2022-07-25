ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Archie Battersbee: Father of brain damaged boy ‘suffers stroke’ as judges set to make life support ruling

By Holly Bancroft
 3 days ago

The father of a 12-year-old boy at the centre of a life-support dispute suffered a suspect stroke ahead of a ruling on his son’s treatment .

A lawyer told the three judges at the Court of Appeal on Monday that Archie Battersbee ’s father, Paul Battersbee, had been taken to hospital . He is believed to have had either a stroke or a heart attack.

It’s the latest blow for a family that has been fighting for months to continue life support for Archie, despite doctors arguing he is ‘ brain-stem dead’ and further treatment is not in his interest.

The boy suffered “catastrophic” brain damage three months ago and a High Court ruled that doctors could lawfully stop treating him.

His parents, Hollie Dance and Paul Battersbee, were allowed to appeal the decision at the Court of Appeal and a ruling was expected from the three judges today.

The Court of Appeal also heard on Monday that Ms Dance believes that her son has tried to breathe independently while in hospital.

Her lawyers told the court that Ms Dance had seen indications that Archie, who is attached to a ventilator, has twice tried to breathe independently in the last few days.

More to follow..

Comments / 13

Mimispeeps
3d ago

I understand that he should be taken off life support but the Government making and forcing their opinion in medical situations is wrong. The USA is right behind The UK if we allow it to happen, shame on us. I read a story not long ago that a little girl could be brought to the US for successful medical trials, parents set everything up and with donations the airplane and medical personal were covered but the UK wouldn't allow them to leave. No Gov should make our decisions on anything

Reply(8)
9
