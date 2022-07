We have heard for years to watch out for scammers, and we all try our best to avoid them, but as we’re being reminded by law enforcement they are getting clever when targeting towns in East Texas. The reason I wanted to bring this to your attention is because I almost fell victim to a scam because I was busy at work one day and almost gave my bank account information to someone without thinking about it. The last thing I want you to do is become a victim. Recently scammers have been posing as law enforcement when contacting citizens trying to scam money out of them.

TYLER, TX ・ 10 HOURS AGO