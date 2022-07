Voters in Kansas will be the first in the country to directly decide abortion rights following the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade. Right now, abortion is protected in the state, but a change to the state's constitution is on the ballot next week. Just across the state line, in Missouri, abortion rights advocates are working to defeat the amendment. From member station KCUR, Celisa Calacal reports.

KANSAS STATE ・ 9 HOURS AGO