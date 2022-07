COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (KKTV) - Police are searching for three suspects they believe are responsible for a deadly shooting that was carried out in Commerce City. Police were called to the 5400 block of Leyden Street Monday morning at about 2:10 and found a man who had been shot. The victim was rushed to the hospital, but eventually passed away. Detective believe the man killed had been robbed.

