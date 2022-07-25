ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Cloud, MN

New Housing Development Near Tech High School to be Approved

By Jake Judd
knsiradio.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article(KNSI) — St. Cloud is poised to approve a new housing development on the city’s south side. Up to 110 units would be built in the Stone...

knsiradio.com

Comments / 1

Related
WJON

Demolition of Former St. Cloud City Hall Underway

ST. CLOUD -- The demolition of the former St Cloud City Hall building is underway. The work to tear down the building began on Monday and continued on Tuesday. The old building served as St. Cloud's City Hall since 1984, before that it was a middle school for District 742. .
SAINT CLOUD, MN
knsiradio.com

Bremer Bank Breaks Ground on New Highbanks Plaza

(KNSI) — Bremer Bank officially broke ground on its new, full-service branch location in downtown St. Cloud. Part of the $8 million Highbanks Plaza development at the southeast corner of Second Street South and Fifth Avenue South is located at the former St. Cloud City Hall building, which is being demolished as part of the redevelopment. Bremer Bank says while the two-story, nearly 20,00 square foot building will be new, it will fit in with the more historic looking buildings nearby to complement the surrounding neighborhood’s architectural style and historical context.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
knsiradio.com

Portion of 3rd Street North Closed Friday in St. Cloud

(KNSI) – An important stretch of 3rd Street North is scheduled to be closed in St. Cloud on Friday. The city’s Engineering Department says utility crews will be busy between 25th and 29th Avenues. There is also some road work set to be completed. The closure is only expected to last one day and detours will be posted.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
knsiradio.com

Sartell Implements Temporary THC Moratorium, St. Cloud Working on Ordinance Framework

(KNSI) — Sartell has joined a list of cities looking to regulate the sale of THC edibles. Hemp-derived THC-laced foods and beverages became legal under Minnesota law on July 1st, but many cities said they weren’t prepared for it. The subject was the primary source of discussion at Monday’s City Council meeting, says Engagement Director Nikki Sweeter.
CBS Minnesota

"Equitable, inclusive, and sustainable": Gov. Walz announces economic expansion plan

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Governor Tim Walz announced Wednesday a 10-year economic expansion plan that he says will make the economy more equitable, inclusive and sustainable.The 28-page report was released by the Governor's Council on Economic Expansion - a group of 15 labor, business, philanthropic and nonprofit leaders launched last September. The expansion plan details long-term steps to improve Minnesota's economy.Recommendations in the report include expanding child care, collaborating with employers and labor organizations to prepare students for their careers, and expanding public-private partnerships to support small business owners.The report also includes recommendations on public safety, infrastructure, health care, and reducing...
SAINT PAUL, MN
KAAL-TV

Gov. Walz outlines 10-year economic expansion plan

(ABC 6 News) - Governor Tim Walz announced a ten-year economic expansion plan for Minnesota on Wednesday. The event took place at Wyoming Machine in Stacy, MN. The Governor’s Council on Economic Expansion today released the 28-page report, titled “Minnesota’s Moment: A Roadmap for Economic Expansion,” which offers long-term steps to continue improving Minnesota’s economy.
MINNESOTA STATE
knsiradio.com

Two Utilities Plan Transmission Line Ending in Central Minnesota

(KNSI) – More utilities plan to bring energy to central Minnesota from other parts of the state. Late last week Xcel Energy announced it intends to build a 120-mile power line ending in Becker. On Monday, Minnesota Power and Great River Energy said they are looking to construct a transmission line stretching from Itasca County south to substations in Benton and Sherburne Counties.
BECKER, MN
mprnews.org

1.2 million Minnesotans applied for 'hero pay.' What now?

Nearly 1.2 million Minnesotans applied for “hero pay.” That’s the money frontline workers can get from the state for working through the pandemic. Back in April, the legislature agreed on $500 million to be split equally between people working in 15 specific job sectors. But when will applications be approved? And when will workers get that money?
MINNESOTA STATE
Minnesota Spokesman-Recorder

Teens fight the State for benefits—and win

High school students who are employed in Minnesota now can qualify for unemployment insurance benefits thanks to their activist peers. The Minnesota Court of Appeals reversed an unemployment law judge’s ruling and ruled in favor of Youthprise, a local nonprofit youth advocacy organization. The ruling allows high school students who were laid off due to the COVID-19 pandemic to be eligible to receive federal pandemic unemployment assistance.
MINNESOTA STATE
103.7 THE LOON

Purchase the Least Expensive Single Family Home in St. Cloud

Everyone knows how expensive the housing market has been lately. And it's getting worse as the interest rates are also going up. So, if you are someone that really wants to get into a home and wouldn't like to spend the least amount of money possible without having to buy a condo or a manufactured home, this might be one to consider...that is, while it lasts. Houses seem to be on the market for a hot minute and then sold.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
WJON

Free Dental Event in St. Cloud This Weekend

ST. CLOUD -- As many as 2,000 people will get dental care this weekend at the River’s Edge Convention Center. The Minnesota Mission of Mercy dental event will provide free dental services to children and adults who are uninsured or not able to access dental care. With the help...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
MinnPost

3M to split into two companies

Via WCCO: One of Minnesota’s largest employers announced Tuesday it will split into two multibillion dollar businesses. 3M said it will “spin off” its health care business, which the company said totaled $8.6 billion in sales in 2021. 3M to establish $1 billion trust for legal claims...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KAAL-TV

State will rely on consumers, cities to enforce new THC edibles law

There was little fanfare when the Minnesota State Legislature quietly passed a new law allowing intoxicating levels of THC in edible products like gummies and beverages. However, there was plenty of fanfare when the law actually took effect July 1. “We have lines out the door,” said Steven Brown, CEO...
MINNESOTA STATE

