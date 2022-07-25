ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mandan, ND

No charges in Mandan July 4th parade death

By Kyle Cornell
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Mandan, ND) -- No charges are being filed in the death of a six-year-old girl at Mandan's...

KFYR-TV

Bismarck man accused of soliciting teens

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A Bismarck man is in custody after police say he asked a group of teenagers to have sex with him. Burleigh County Sheriff’s deputies say a witness told them 36-year-old Austin Verhasselt approached him and other boys at McDowell Dam Monday and propositioned them. Court documents report that Verhasselt told police he thought the boys were 18 or older.
BISMARCK, ND
KFYR-TV

Bismarck man pleads guilty to shaking and severely injuring baby

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A Bismarck man has pleaded guilty to shaking and severely injuring a baby. Police say they found an unresponsive one-month-old in the care of 22-year-old Jaydenle Bushard last October. The child was treated at the hospital for fractures on both legs, healing rib fractures, and bruising on his head. After an investigation, officers say Bushard shook the child and caused the injuries.
BISMARCK, ND
KFYR-TV

Dino digs draw people to North Dakota

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Finding a fossil opens the window to history and with each discovery, people are more intrigued. The Paleontology Database puts North Dakota at 11th among states with the most fossil finds. Since 2017, 67-million-year-old Edmontosaurus, Triceratops, and Tyrannosaurus fossils have been discovered at North Dakota Geological Survey Paleontology’s public dig site south of Mandan.
BISMARCK, ND
KFYR-TV

One man stabbed in Bismarck, no arrests yet

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - One man is in the hospital after a stabbing Saturday afternoon. A spokesperson with the Bismarck Police Department said officers were called around 4:35 p.m. to a home on the 400 block of East Avenue B for a stabbing. Police said the man ran to a nearby hospital for help.
BISMARCK, ND
valleynewslive.com

Four finalists named for North Dakota 2023 Teacher of the Year

BISMARCK, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Teachers in Grand Forks, Hunter, Linton and Bismarck are finalists for the 2023 North Dakota Teacher of the Year Award. Ivona Todorovic, of Grand Forks, an English Language instructor at Grand Forks Red River High School who teaches students who are not native English speakers;
BISMARCK, ND
KFYR-TV

New FedEx facility being built in Bismarck

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - If you’ve been driving through southeast Bismarck on Morrison Avenue, you might have noticed a particularly large building going up. Global shipping company FedEx is constructing a new facility. According to Manager Tyler Rindlisbacher, the large building is meant to house express and ground stores.
BISMARCK, ND
NewsBreak
Public Safety
kxnet.com

Bismarck man pleads guilty to death of 5-year-old boy

BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Russell James pleaded guilty to contributing to the deprivation or delinquency of a minor today. James was then sentenced to 360 days, with all but 156 days suspended, and credit for 156 days already served by Judge Daniel Borgen. Prosecutors say the 36-year-old James, along...
BISMARCK, ND
KFYR-TV

Anything ‘Bundt’ normal: new business to open in Bismarck

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A new business coming to the capital city is anything “Bundt” normal. “Nothing Bundt Cakes” will be serving up decorative Bundt cakes in various sizes. Co-owners Kayla and Alan Green spent a month down in Texas learning the tools of the trade of...
BISMARCK, ND
KFYR-TV

Capital Acres, Bismarck’s newest event venue

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Brides and event organizers had that pre-wedding glow with the announcement of Bismarck’s newest event venue, Capital Acres. This equestrian training center will be getting some tender loving care over the next year to give it a new life. Capital Acres will soon be its new name and have a completely different purpose.
BISMARCK, ND
Hot 97-5

It’s Sandbur Season In BisMan, Here’s How To Win The War

Sandburs truly are a weed from the depths of hell. The spikes they produce make stepping on a Lego in the middle of the night seem like nothing. Sandburs cling to your shoelaces, shoes, socks, pants, or just about anything on your body. If you happen to step on one of these with a barefoot, look out, nothing like 4,5,6 razor sharp needles going into your foot. Sandburs are a big problem for some people in Bismarck, Mandan & Lincoln with sandy soil.
BISMARCK, ND
Hot 97-5

The Paddle Trap Offers A Golden Opportunity For You

This post caught my eye last night, I can relate to this big-time. I worked at a restaurant in San Diego for about 12 years, a long time ago. It left me with great memories of people working together, teamwork, and leadership. From the owners to the manager, right down to the dishwasher, like any business that is successful, everyone involved is needed to pull together and work hard. One of the cool places here in Mandan is giving you the chance to experience all of what I just talked about. This is an awesome opportunity for someone, maybe you!
MANDAN, ND
wdayradionow.com

Morton County Prosecutor, State's Attorney candidate placed on paid leave

(Morton County, ND) -- A Morton County assistant prosecutor is on paid leave while officials investigate an employee complaint. Gabrielle Goter was put on paid administrative leave June 27th after an employee filed a complaint earlier in the month. The state's attorney candidate told The Bismarck Tribune she was shocked...
MORTON COUNTY, ND

