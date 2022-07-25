No charges in Mandan July 4th parade death

This post caught my eye last night, I can relate to this big-time. I worked at a restaurant in San Diego for about 12 years, a long time ago. It left me with great memories of people working together, teamwork, and leadership. From the owners to the manager, right down to the dishwasher, like any business that is successful, everyone involved is needed to pull together and work hard. One of the cool places here in Mandan is giving you the chance to experience all of what I just talked about. This is an awesome opportunity for someone, maybe you!

MANDAN, ND ・ 22 HOURS AGO