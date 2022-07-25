ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Little Rock police: 18-year-old dead after early Monday morning shooting

By Miriam Battles
KARK 4 News
KARK 4 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hlPWi_0grniR0W00

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Little Rock police said one person is dead after an early Monday morning shooting.

According to the Little Rock Police Department, officers responded to an area in the 2100 block of Boulevard Avenue just after midnight. After arriving on the scene, officers said they found 18-year-old Amos Coleman suffering from gunshot wounds.

Police said that medical personnel responded and attempted life-saving measures, but Coleman died from his injuries. His body was taken to the Arkansas Crime Lab for positive identification.

Benton police involved in shooting that leaves 1 dead

This is an ongoing investigation.

