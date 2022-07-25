ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A man who lost $176 million worth of bitcoin in a dump wants to use a pair of $75,000 robot dogs in his master plan to get it back

By Isobel Asher Hamilton
Business Insider
Business Insider
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AVFHK_0grniHQU00
A "Spot" robot dog made by Boston Dynamics. Sam Barnes/Sportsfile for Collision via Getty Images
  • James Howells threw out a hard drive to a landfill in 2013 that contained 8,000 bitcoins.
  • He has an $11 million business plan to excavate the drive and recover the bitcoins.
  • The plan includes budget for two robotic dogs from Boston Dynamics.

James Howells, the man who made headlines after he lost 8,000 bitcoins on a hard drive that he accidentally threw away, has a master plan to get his cryptocurrency back.

Howells threw out the hard drive containing the bitcoins in 2013. It ended up in Howells' local landfill in Newport, Wales.

In a new interview with Insider, Howells said he has put together an $11 million business plan to recover the hard drive, the value of which stands at roughly $176 million at time of writing — although the value of bitcoin can fluctuate.

Howells told Insider his plan budgets for two robotic "Spot" dogs from Boston Dynamics.

Boston Dynamics' Spot robot first became commercially available in June 2020, when it hit the market at $74,500 per unit.

Since then Spot has been used to perform scans for construction projects, herd sheep, and patrol parks in Singapore to enforce social distancing.

Howells told Insider the robots would be used both for security as roaming CCTV cameras and to scan the ground to search for his missing hard drive.

He said the project would require two dogs so one could be on patrol while the other charges its battery.

Howells said if the project does go ahead, he would like to name the robotic dogs "Satoshi" and "Hal."

Satoshi Nakamoto is a pseudonym for the person or group of people who created Bitcoin, and Hal Finney was the first-ever recipient of a bitcoin transaction.

Howells told Insider he constructed his plan with the help of expert advisors and secured funding via two venture capitalists. He hopes it will help convince Newport City Council to allow him to excavate the landfill.

The council has consistently denied Howells access to the landfill since 2013, and his chances still look slim.

A council spokesperson told Insider there is "nothing that Mr. Howells could present to us" that could convince the council to let him access the site.

"His proposals pose significant ecological risk, which we cannot accept and indeed are prevented from considering by the terms of our permit," they added.

#Dog#Robot#Master Plan#Web3 Technology#Boston Dynamics#Cctv
TheConversationAU

'Narco-drones' are the newest form of drug trafficking. Our laws aren't yet ready to combat them

This month, Spanish police authorities seized autonomous underwater vehicles, each capable of transporting around 200 kilograms of drugs. It’s not the first time police authorities have caught an uncrewed vessel carrying illicit substances. These remote-controlled “narco-drones”, “narco-subs” or “underwater drones” herald a new era in international drug trafficking. Drugs and other illicit goods can now be transported across the oceans, controlled by a remote operator located anywhere in the world. Drugs are clandestinely shipped to Australia with traffickers attempting a variety of methods. It’s only a matter of time before Australian Border Force is confronted with these “maritime autonomous vehicles”...
PUBLIC SAFETY
cryptoglobe.com

Costa Rican Bitcoin Fan Pays For Entire Holiday in BTC

Bitcoin user and enthusiast Eugenio says he was able to go on a vacation across Costa Rica without spending any fiat. According to a report by Cointelegraph, Eugenio, a Costan Rican native and “Bitcoin maximalist,” was able to leverage the adoption of crypto in his country to fund his vacation entirely in $BTC.
LIFESTYLE
u.today

Ethereum Fees Plunge Ahead of Merge Event

According to data provided by blockchain data platform Dune Analytics, Ethereum’s seven-day average fee has reached the lowest level in 2022, plunging to just 16.98477 Gwei (roughly $7.51 at press time). During the bull market of 2021, the Ethereum network had been consistently plagued by exorbitant fees, which averaged...
COMMODITIES & FUTURE
