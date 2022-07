The US embassy in Myanmar has said they were aware of the “wrongful” detention of an American citizen, just days after president Joe Biden signed an executive order aimed at such detention of US citizens abroad."We are aware of the wrongful detention of a US citizen in Burma," a spokesperson with the embassy told news agency AFP.Although there were no details provided on how long the citizen had been detained, the spokesperson said that the embassy was "providing all appropriate consular assistance."The state department in its updated travel advisory had determined that “at least one US national is wrongfully...

FOREIGN POLICY ・ 5 DAYS AGO