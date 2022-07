One of Greene County’s smallest towns will be the hub of entertainment this weekend. The Rippey Lions Club is hosting Rippey Fun Daze on Saturday and Lions Club President Greg Jacobs says the festivities begin at noon. There will be a bouncy house for $1 per kid, along with a vendor fair in the city park, a car show and food vendors on Main Street and a silent auction near the library and community room. He tells Raccoon Valley Radio bidding for the silent auction is from noon to 4:30pm and he explains what the proceeds will be used for.

GREENE COUNTY, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO