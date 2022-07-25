Newmont: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

DENVER (AP) _ Newmont Corporation (NEM) on Monday reported second-quarter net income of $387 million.

The Denver-based company said it had profit of 49 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 46 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 60 cents per share.

The gold and copper miner posted revenue of $3.06 billion in the period.

