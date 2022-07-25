ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

Newmont: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

DENVER (AP) _ Newmont Corporation (NEM) on Monday reported second-quarter net income of $387 million.

The Denver-based company said it had profit of 49 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 46 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 60 cents per share.

The gold and copper miner posted revenue of $3.06 billion in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NEM at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NEM

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Logitech: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) _ Logitech International SA (LOGI) on Monday reported fiscal first-quarter net income of $100.8 million. On a per-share basis, the Lausanne, Switzerland-based company said it had net income of 61 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 74 cents per share. The results missed Wall...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Business Insider

'It was devastating': Inside the 'bloodbath' at 7-Eleven, where nearly 900 corporate jobs were just cut

7-Eleven just laid off at least 880 corporate employees. Insider spoke with three verified employees and contractors about the corporate "bloodbath." These workers took us inside the mass layoffs, which some have described as "sloppy." The night before the layoffs, hundreds of 7-Eleven corporate employees — including "superstars" who'd shined...
IRVING, TX
The Associated Press

Advisor with Nearly $150 Million in Assets Joins Ameriprise For Client-Centric Culture and Industry-Leading Technology

MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 28, 2022-- Financial advisor Paul Holt recently joined Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE: AMP) from Raymond James in Winter Park, Florida. Holt said Ameriprise became the top choice for his practice after he learned more about the firm’s suite of technology capabilities and its client-centric culture. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220728005930/en/ Financial advisor Paul Holt recently joined Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE: AMP) in Winter Park, Florida. Holt said Ameriprise became the top choice for his practice after he learned more about the firm’s suite of technology capabilities and its client-centric culture. (Photo: Business Wire)
BUSINESS
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
484K+
Post
465M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy