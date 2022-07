At a local opera this weekend there will be a band playing a style of music to get the audience on their feet. The Hot Tamale and Red Hots will play the blues at the Warren Cultural Center this Saturday at 7pm. The band is considered to be one of the best blues bands in central Iowa and has opened for national acts such as Kelley Hunt, Grinderswitch, Harper and Dr. John, as well as performing at such events as the Bowlful of Blues and Rollin On The River festivals.

WARREN COUNTY, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO