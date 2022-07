Kentucky commit Reed Sheppard made the most of his ESPN debut earlier this week, outplaying a bevy of four and five-star recruits in the Las Vegas Big Time Finale. Prior to that, Sheppard and his Midwest Basketball Team were in action at the 3SSB Open in California. Seth Davis was in the stands and named Sheppard one of his six standouts. Davis admitted he was prepared to be underwhelmed by Sheppard given all the hype, but came away “quite impressed.”

